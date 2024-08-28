Austin Spurs Name Scott King Head Coach

August 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that the team has named Scott King as head coach, making him the 10th head coach in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Spurs, King spent five seasons with the New York Knicks, most recently as their assistant director of player development.

After starting his coaching career in 2017 as a video intern with the Indiana Mad Ants, G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, King spent one season with the Detroit Pistons as a video intern during the 2018-19 season. Following his stint in Detroit, he was hired as the head video coordinator for the Knicks in 2019 where he spent three seasons before being promoted to assistant director of player development prior to the 2022-23 season.

A native of Derry, New Hampshire, King played collegiate basketball at Stony Brook University from 2012-15 before transferring to Fairfield University for his senior season.

