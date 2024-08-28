Cavaliers Sign Luke Travers to Two-Way Contract

August 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Luke Travers to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Travers (6-7, 208), who was selected 56th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by Cleveland, appeared in 36 games (34 starts) for Melbourne United during the 2023-24 season in the NBL (Australian Basketball League) and averaged 12.4 points on .517 shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.33 blocks and 1.17 steals in 27.0 minutes.

The Australia NBL Cup winner (2021) and NBL champion (2020) has appeared in 139 games (76 starts) over the last five seasons with the Perth Wildcats and Melbourne United in the NBL (Australian Basketball League), holding career averages of 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.87 steals in 20.7 minutes. Additionally, he was also a member of the Cavaliers Summer League team for the past three years, including the 2023 NBA Summer League Championship team, where he averaged 7.5 points on .487 shooting from the field, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.17 blocks in 23.2 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.