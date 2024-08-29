2024 Major League Rugby College Draft Completed
August 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, announced the results of the 2024 MLR College Draft on The Rugby Network on Wednesday.
The draft consisted of three rounds of 12 picks each, totaling 36 selections by MLR franchises.
The 2024 MLR College Draft was the fifth in league history, featuring the deepest talent pool to date. St. Mary's College of California saw six players drafted, the most in this year's draft, while a total of 22 schools were represented with selections.
Anthem RC selected Erich Storti with the first pick. Storti joins Rick Rose (Miami, 2023), Sam Golla (Dallas, 2022), Eric Naposki (Dallas, 2021), and Conner Mooneyham (Dallas, 2020) as the first overall players to be taken in the draft.
MLR uses a "Draft and Follow" approach where rights to drafted players will be assigned following the MLR College Draft. Teams may activate those rights at any point until the mid-point of the next competitive MLR season after the player is eligible to play in the MLR. Drafting teams may sign those players or trade player rights with other MLR teams.
The league hosted its first MLR College draft in 2020, which saw 24 players selected across two rounds, but commensurate with the growth of the league, the draft has grown into its current form today.
A complete breakdown of the each pick by round is available below:
PICK TEAM PLAYER COLLEGE
1 ANTHEM RC Erich Oliver Storti Saint Mary's College of California
2 ANTHEM RC Neil Jacob Trainor Queen's University
3 MIAMI SHARKS Calvin Michael Ihrig Lindenwood University
4 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Kaipono Kayoshi Saint Mary's College of California
5 ANTHEM RUGBY CAROLINA Jeron Wayne Pantor Life University
6 NOLA GOLD Aidan Warwick King Pennsylvania State University
7 SAN DIEGO LEGION Inoke Waqavesi Saint Marys College of California
8 HOUSTON SABERCATS Alex Aguero University of California, Berkeley
9 DALLAS JACKALS Darius Law Life University
10 CHICAGO HOUNDS Peyton Justin Wall Indiana University
11 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Calvin Liulamaga Central Washington University
12 OLD GLORY DC Raymond Lawrence Santiago Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
13 ANTHEM RC Ernest Vailou George Freeman University of Arizona
14 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Matthew Carrion Life University
15 OLD GLORY DC Aidan Scott Ridgway Arkansas State University
16 UTAH WARRIORS Ammon Tielu Sagala Brigham Young University
17 OLD GLORY DC Aaron Tanaka Juma Wheeling University
18 NOLA GOLD Dalton West Musselman Pennsylvania State University
19 SAN DIEGO LEGION Hunter Chuhlantseff Saint Mary's College of California
20 HOUSTON SABERCATS Jake Negrete Saint Mary's College of California
21 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Joshua Thomas Schwartz Queens University of Charlotte
22 CHICAGO HOUNDS Jake Chandler Kinneeveauk University of Utah
23 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Connor Richard WIlliams ` University of Ottawa
24 ANTHEM RC Le'Donn Mathis Lindenwood University
25 ANTHEM RC Ashawnty Staples Notre Dame College
26 RFCLA Patrick Maurice Beattie California State University Long Beach
27 MIAMI SHARKS Lautaro Soto Ansay Lindenwood University
28 UTAH WARRIORS Cole Pearce Semu Brigham Young University
29 OLD GLORY DC Sebastian Schefermann Mary Washington University
30 UTAH WARRIORS Nicholas E Andiarena Adrian College
31 SAN DIEGO LEGION Daniel George Bray University of California, Santa Barbara
32 RFCLA Caleb Tomasin University of California, Berkeley
33 RFCLA Lleyton Christian Delzell Saint Mary's College of California
34 CHICAGO HOUNDS Alexander Amid Hernandez Marian University
35 SEATTLE SEAWOLVES Jamie Jason Robert Armstrong University of Ottawa
36 NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS Emanuel Lai Santa Clara University
