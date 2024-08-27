Brooklyn Football Club Bolsters Inaugural Roster with Mackenzie Pluck

August 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced that Mackenzie Pluck has joined the team ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Pluck comes to Brooklyn after playing in the NWSL with Angel City FC during the 2023 season and, most recently, with Gotham FC.

Season ticket deposits and single-game tickets for the inaugural Brooklyn Football Club season are on sale now at https://seatgeek.com/brooklyn-fc-womens-soccer-tickets.

Pluck is from North Wales, PA, and previously played for Duke University, where she totaled 78 starts and played in a school-record 107 matches. During her time at Duke, she scored 21 goals and 29 assists and led Duke to three straight NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal appearances in her final three years. Pluck began her professional career with Angel City FC as a free agent where she played in six matches.

"I'm so thrilled to get started with Brooklyn FC," said Pluck. "This place is home away from home for me. To represent this club and to be a part of this inaugural season is an honor. I'm so grateful to get started with these talented players and bring professional football to this amazing city."

For more information, please visit brooklynfootballclub.com.

