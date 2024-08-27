DC Power Football Club Signs Jennifer Cudjoe, Ghanaian National Team Deputy Captain and Midfielder

August 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has announced the signing of Jennifer Cudjoe, a midfielder and Ghanaian National Team deputy captain, pending league and federation approval. The club announced that single-game tickets to Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season at Audi Field went on sale on Aug. 22. To purchase tickets, click HERE. Power FC will play its home opener at Audi Field against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Friday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

"I'm really excited to join Power FC," said Cudjoe. "I want to bring the learning experience I have had throughout my career to the club and help build a great community and environment. I can't wait to get started."

Jennifer Cudjoe, 30, brings a significant amount of professional experience to the midfield after an illustrious eight-year career. The midfielder joins Power FC after spending the 2023/24 season with FC Nordsjælland in the Danish top division. Last season, Cudjoe made 17 appearances for the club and helped lead the team to a Danish League title in addition to winning the 2023 Danish Cup. Prior to joining FC Nordsjælland, Cudjoe played for Sky Blue FC, who rebranded to NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2021, in the NWSL from 2020 to 2022. She made her NWSL debut on June 20, 2020 in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She appeared in all six Sky Blue matches, starting four, during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. During her 368 minutes in the Challenge Cup, Cudjoe completed 128 passes with an 80.5% completion rate. In August 2020, Gotham FC signed Cudjoe to a multi-year contract on the back of her impressive performances for the club. Cudjoe made 20 total appearances for Gotham FC before departing for Denmark.

"We are excited to bolster our roster with the addition of Jennifer [Cudjoe]," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "She joins us with a lot of professional experience, and she will be an important piece for us in the midfield. She is calm and composed on the ball while also having the ability to break up play and a wide passing range. We're excited to sign her ahead of the weekend against Tampa Bay Sun."

The 30-year-old started her career with Hasaacas Ladies F.C. in the Ghanaian Women's Premier League in 2006. Following her success with Hasaacas Ladies F.C., Cudjoe decided to move to the United States to play for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). She scored an incredible 23 goals in 22 appearances from 2013 to 2014, earning the 2014 NJCAA Player of the Year accolade and leading the school to the 2014 Regional Championship. Her impressive scoring record earned her an induction into the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Hall of Fame in 2023. Cudjoe then transferred to the Northeastern State River Hawks, a school that is National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, for her junior year and scored eight goals in 21 appearances in the 2015 season. She then transferred again to the University of Maine at Fort Kent in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Division I for her senior year. In her final collegiate season, Cudjoe scored 16 goals in 18 appearances for the Bengals on the way to winning the 2016 NSCAA National Championship and earning an All NSCAA Tournament Team selection.

Club President Jordan Stuart added, "Jennifer [Cudjoe] is an immediate impact player for our Club, bringing a mix of experience and success at all club levels - domestic and abroad - plus her time featuring internationally for Ghana. She is a natural leader and we expect Jennifer to bring her tenacious playing style to drive energy into every Super League match this season."

Following her successful collegiate stint, Cudjoe signed with the California Storm FC of the USL W League in 2017. Cudjoe then transferred to Asheville City SC in the Women's Premier Soccer League the following season. Cudjoe scored five goals in 13 appearances and was named to the League Two All-Star team three times during her stint in Asheville. The following season, Cudjoe joined the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves in 2020 before subsequently joining Sky Blue FC on initially a short-term contract ahead of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Cudjoe represented the Ghana National Team at both the U-17 and U-20 levels and competed at both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups before receiving her first senior call-up in July 2023 to compete in 2024 CAF Women's Olympic Qualifiers. Cudjoe made her full debut for her country against Guinea on July 15, 2023. Cudjoe has been involved in 10 senior Ghana camps and was named deputy team captain for her national team. Cudjoe was also named as the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Female Athlete of the Year in 2015 and was also named Female Sports Personality of the Year in 2022.

The inaugural Super League season kicked off on Aug. 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans looking to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Jennifer Cudjoe

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Takoradi, Ghana

Country: Ghana

Birthdate: 03/07/1994

Age: 30

Height: 5'6"

Status: Domestic

