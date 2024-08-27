Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Emily Yaple

August 27, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced it signed Emily Yaple as a midfielder ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Yaple will bring her talent and commitment to the sport to Brooklyn for the first women's season, slated to kick off on August 31.

"Emily is a dynamic player and makes a strong addition to our team," said Matt Rizzetta, President of Brooklyn Football Club and Chairman of North Sixth Group, principal owner and operator of the club. "She will play a vital role in growing a community around women's soccer in Brooklyn, and we are thrilled to have her on board. "

Yaple is from Erie, PA, and previously played for WNY Flash Academy before committing to the University of Pittsburgh, joining as a freshman during the 2020/21 season. During her time at the University of Pittsburgh, Yaple played 2,690 minutes and started in 28 games. In 2023, she transferred to the University of Florida, where she opened four matches at midfield and totaled 346 minutes of playtime.

"I am excited to join the Brooklyn Football Club because it presents a unique chance to immerse myself in a vibrant, diverse city with a deep passion for soccer," said Yaple. "Being part of a team that represents such a dynamic and historic city is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I look forward to contributing to a team that mirrors the city's enthusiasm and commitment to the game."

