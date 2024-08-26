Vancouver Rise FC Unveil Name, Brand, and Logo

August 26, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Something new is rising.

Vancouver Rise FC officially unveiled the club's name, brand, and logo on Monday during a launch event at D/6 Bar & Lounge at Parq Vancouver, led by Vancouver Rise FC president Sinead King and sporting director Stephanie Labbé, as well as Northern Super League (NSL) president Christina Litz, and hosted by Canadian television sportscaster Kate Beirness.

Season ticket membership deposits for Vancouver Rise FC will go on sale to the public in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.vanrisefc.com.

Vancouver Rise FC are one of six founding clubs in the Northern Super League, a new Canadian professional women's soccer league set to kick off in spring of 2025. The league is built by players and supporters of the beautiful game with best practices from around the world and aims to further Canadian excellence in sport, equity and inclusion. For more information and updates on the Northern Super League, visit www.NSL.ca.

"This is a landmark moment for professional sports in Canada," said Labbé. "Vancouver has always had incredible support for the women's game, and now the city finally has a team to call their own. After months of consulting with fans and stakeholders, we are proud to announce the identity of this club that we are building together. Vancouver Rise FC will be a team that will inspire generations to come, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to be a part of it."

About the brand

The name Vancouver Rise FC symbolizes more than just a team; it's a beacon of empowerment and progress, inspiring the next generation to rise above and chase their dreams. Just as the mountains and sun overlook the city each day, bringing light and energy to the world, Vancouver Rise FC represents the dawning of a new era in soccer

The peaks represent Vancouver's three iconic mountains that overlook our city - Cypress Mountain, Grouse Mountain, and Mount Seymour

A rising sun to bring connection to our beautiful BC province and the stars that will shine for the club. With six rays to highlight the six founding NSL clubs

The shield like shape symbolizes the sense of unity and tradition, with a rising V to represent the journey of the players, who continuously push themselves to new heights, overcoming challenges and striving for excellence on and off the field

Colours:

TEAL represents the vibrant, natural beauty of British Columbia

GOLD represents Vancouver's beautiful summer sunsets, where the coast meets the mountains

BLACK symbolizes the depth of the Pacific Ocean and its underlying strength

"Now, more than ever, we are seeing the true power of women's sport across the world," added King. "A huge thank you goes to Victory Creative Group who have helped bring this brand to life. Vancouver Rise FC will provide the platform for our amazing athletes to thrive, and to show every youth in Canada what is possible. Having people who are very passionate like Greg Kerfoot, who is invested in growing the women's game, and Stephanie Labbé, who has reached the highest levels of the sport, is incredibly powerful as we progress towards our first season. The countdown is on to 2025!"

For more information, visit vanrisefc.com or follow @VancouverRiseFC on social media.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Province of BC -

"I am brimming with pride to have a Northern Super League team here in Vancouver. It's great to see the playing field being continuously expanded to include more opportunities for women in the sport. The NSL is a great platform that will showcase the incredible talent, skill and dedication of female athletes. It's essential to have female athletes, coaches, and officials be able to reach their dreams in the sport sector."

Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League -

"The launch of Vancouver Rise FC is a monumental moment for the Northern Super League and the entire soccer community in Canada. British Columbia boasts an incredible sports culture and deep passion for soccer. From the FIFA Women's World Cup to Christine Sinclair's final match for Canada's National Team, this province has consistently shown up to support women's soccer. We can't wait to witness the excitement this spring as we bring world-class professional women's soccer to Vancouver."

Gabriel Assis, Chief Executive Officer, BC Soccer -

"Today marks another historic moment in the rich soccer history of our province. More than a new team, this is the rise of a new era in Canadian soccer and a milestone for the women's game. The excitement and energy in our province are palpable, and we can't wait to see our community come together to support the team."

Carlos Grosso, President, BC Soccer -

"BC Soccer is committed to the advancement of the women's game in our province. We welcome the launch as a new step towards a vibrant and exciting future for soccer in British Columbia."

