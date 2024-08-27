7-Time Champion Rob Keefe Returns as Head Coach of the Bay Area Panthers

August 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

SAN FRANCISCO - In a highly anticipated move, the Bay Area Panthers have announced the return of 7-time football champion, Rob Keefe, as Head Coach and President of Football Operations for the second consecutive year.

Keefe re-signs to the football franchise that he not only led to be a formidable force in the league with the best 2024 season record (13-3), but the organization that secured the Indoor Football League National Championship in 2023 under his guidance.

Keefe's two-year tenure with the Panthers has been characterized by his innovative approach to the game, and his ability to galvanize players.

"Our goal is to win a championship every year," said Keefe. "We will ensure our standards and expectations are echoed throughout our organization and in the community."

A winning mentality is what Keefe is known for - a standout characteristic that has transformed more than performance on the field, but the organization and the community it calls home.

"I am grateful for this contract extension and thankful for (Owner) Roy Choi's support during my time in the Bay Area," said Keefe. "I am committed to growing the Bay Area Panthers brand and providing our fans with memorable experiences both on and off the field."

With accolades spanning 20 years as both a player and a coach, Keefe was the youngest professional head coach to ever win a professional football championship at 29-years-old - a title he still holds to this day.

His seven championship victories include two in the Indoor Football League, three in the AFL and two in the AF2; and, Keefe is the only person in arena football history to win ArenaCup (AF2) and ArenaBowl (AFL) titles as both a player and a coach.

