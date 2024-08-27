Keefe Re-Signs with Panthers

SAN JOSE - Following a record-breaking season, Bay Area Panthers have announced the return of seven-time football champion, Rob Keefe, as Head Coach and President of Football Operations for the second consecutive year.

In Keefe's two years with the franchise, the Panthers won the IFL National Championship in 2023 and last season shared the league's best mark (13-3) while securing the top seed in the Western Conference.

"Our goal is to win a championship every year," said Keefe. "We will ensure our standards and expectations are echoed throughout our organization and in the community."

Keefe serves as the team's defensive coordinator and in 2024, the Panthers ranked second in the IFL in points allowed (37.1), first against the run (59.7 yards per game), tied for second in sacks (24) and led the league in 3rd down conversion defense.

"I am grateful for this contract extension and thankful for (Owner) Roy Choi's support during my time in the Bay Area," said Keefe. "I am committed to growing the Bay Area Panthers brand and providing our fans with memorable experiences both on and off the field."

Keefe began building his coaching resume in 2009 as the defensive backs coach of the Spokane Shock. He took over as head coach the following season and led the Shock to a victory in ArenaBowl XXIII, becoming the youngest coach to win a pro football title at the age of 29.

His seven championship victories include two in the Indoor Football League, three in the AFL and two in the AF2. Keefe is the only person in arena football history to win ArenaCup (AF2) and ArenaBowl (AFL) titles as both a player and a coach.

"Not only does Coach Keefe love Panther football, but he also loves Morgan Hill and the Bay Area community. We're really building something special here," said Panthers' owner Roy Choi.

