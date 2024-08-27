Fishers Freight Announce First Head Coach in Franchise History

The Fishers Freight, the newest franchise in the Indoor Football League, has announced Dixie Wooten as their inaugural Head Coach. Hailing from near Houston, TX, Wooten brings an impressive background as both a player and coach. As a former quarterback, he played for several indoor football teams, including two IFL franchises.

From 2017 to 2019, Wooten served as the Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, where he earned back-to-back Coach of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018. He also led the Barnstormers to their first-ever league championship in 2018, developing two MVPs, including Daquan Neal, the first rookie in league history to win MVP.

Wooten continued his coaching career as the Head Coach and General Manager for the Tucson Sugar Skulls from 2021 to 2022, guiding them to a playoff berth in 2022. Most recently, he served as the Offensive Coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers. In 2023, he transformed a team that ranked at the bottom of every offensive category, leading them to third in the IFL in points per game with 52.3. His excellence contributed to Bay Area's 2023 championship win and earned him the Assistant Coach of the Year title.

With a career coaching record of 85-38, Wooten is determined to continue his winning tradition with Fishers Freight.

