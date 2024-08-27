Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew won the Leagues Cup, Indoor Football League expansion team Fishers Freight named Dixie Wooten their head coach, and actor Keanu Reaves signed a one-day contract with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires. Highlights from this week come from Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, Canadian Football League, Ontario Hockey League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, BIG3, Pacific Coast League, International League, Premier Lacrosse League, and National Lacrosse League.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

In front of a sellout crowd of 20,190 fans at Lower.com Field, the Columbus Crew, behind an electric pair of goals in second-half stoppage time, defeated the Los Angeles Football Club, 3-1, in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi. Crew star striker Cucho Hernández, who was named the Best Player of Leagues Cup 2024, played the role of hero for the home squad, as he scored each of the club's first two goals of the match and added an assist on the punctuating third goal of the evening. For the Crew, the Leagues Cup 2024 title marks their second major trophy that they have won at Lower.com Field within the last 260 days, as they also defeated LAFC, 2-1, to win MLS Cup in December 2023. Columbus outlasted 46 clubs from LIGA MX and MLS to win the Leagues Cup trophy and clinched an automatic berth into the Round of 16 of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. LAFC, as the tournament's runner-up, and the Colorado Rapids, as the winner of Sunday's Third-Place Match against the Philadelphia Union, both earned qualification into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One.

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC have acquired defender and Bay Area native Abby Dahlkemper from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $50,000 in Allocation Money, it was announced today. Following the deal, Dahlkemper signed a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign.

Dahlkemper, a native of Menlo Park, Calif., arrives at the club having made 155 appearances (154 starts) across all NWSL competitions since joining the league in 2015, playing for the Western New York Flash (2015-16), North Carolina Courage (2017-19), Houston Dash (2021) and San Diego Wave FC (2022-24). During her NWSL career, Dahlkemper has won three NWSL Championships (2016, 2018, 2019), four NWSL Shields (2017, 2018, 2019, 2023) and the NWSL Challenge Cup in 2024. Individually, she has been named NWSL Best XI First Team three times (2017, 2018, 2019) and earned NWSL Defender of the Year recognition in 2017.

Canadian Premier League

United Soccer League One

The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC), Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team and a new USL League One franchise, is excited to announce the hiring of Dave Carton as Head Coach. Carton will play a key role as the club prepares for its debut season in 2025 and will immediately join WSC, which will play its home games at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. Carton, 41, comes to WSC following a successful tenure with the Charlotte Independence, where he was instrumental in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team. "Bringing a talented young coach like Dave to Westchester will give us a tremendous amount of USL experience while helping build a winning culture from day one," said Simon Baines, Sporting Director of WSC. "Dave's impressive track record in player development will undoubtedly provide a winning edge on the field."

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Fishers Freight, the Indoor Football League's newest franchise, announced that Dixie Wooten will become the franchise's first Head Coach. From near Houston, TX, Wooten boasts an impressive resume, both playing and coaching. As a player, Wooten was a quarterback for several indoor football teams, including two franchises in the Indoor Football League; the Centex Barracudas and River City Rage. Wooten has several years of coaching experience at the high school and junior college levels and other professional football leagues before making his mark in the Indoor Football League. As a professional football Head Coach, Wooten's record is 85-38 and he plans to keep his winning ways in Fishers. "I'm thrilled to be the first head coach and general manager of this great, young organization," said Wooten. "Thanks to Jim Hallett, our owner, and Larry McQueary, our president and CEO, for believing in my plan to build a strong foundation for the Freight. With our front office experience and my winning background in the Indoor Football League, we'll create something special that the Fishers community will be proud of, both on and off the field. Fishers is the best place to live voted by America, why not make Fishers the best place to be when it comes to professional Indoor Football?"

National Arena League

The National Arena League announced that the Amarillo Dusters have been accepted to the NAL for the 2025 season. The Dusters look to continue a long history of indoor football in the area. After solidifying stable ownership for 2025, Dusters' owner, Robert Reyna, is excited to bring Amarillo to the NAL. "After the 2024 season with the Venom, I was not happy with the makeup of the organization and set out to create a more stable franchise that can be successful, and that the Amarillo community could be proud of," Reyna said. "Over the last couple of months, we examined how to position a team to be successful, both on and off the field. I took over full control of ownership and operations and consulted with other teams and owners in different leagues. We are excited to join the NAL, as I believe they will give us the opportunity to be successful and provide quality competition for our fans to enjoy".

Canadian Football League

The Montreal Alouettes announced that American all-star receiver Austin Mack is back with the team. Mack played one preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons last week after signing with the team in Jan. 2024. In his first year in the CFL, the 26-year-old receiver put together an impressive season as he was named a CFL all-star while capturing a Grey Cup with the team. He caught 78 passes for 1,154 yards and crossed the goal line four times. The Ohio State University alum gained more than 100 yards in a game five times in 17 outings. "We just added a star receiver to our roster, and we are very happy about it," says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "Mack was a key part of our success in 2023; he knows our coaches, our players, and is familiar with our systems. Plus, he's someone who brings a lot with his positive attitude. It's a great day for our organization."

United Football League

The United Football League announced it has reached a milestone with over 19 percent (77 individual players) of its 400 players who made appearances during the 2024 UFL season signing with NFL teams. "It's been exciting to see the number of players who have been called up to the NFL since we concluded our inaugural UFL season on June 16," stated Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. "Our league provides a non-traditional path that players can use to achieve their ultimate goal of playing in the NFL and the NFL is taking notice. We have proven over the last three years that Spring Football is a viable option for NFL teams to augment their rosters and the success of players like KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Aubrey and P.J. Walker validates that trust. We are very proud of the great work our league has done to showcase our talented players and provide this opportunity for them to play on football's grandest stage."

The United Football League today announced the St. Louis Battlehawks will host six regular season games in 2025, with the San Antonio Brahmas visiting The Dome at America's Center twice. "As we planned for the 2025 season, our process from a league standpoint was to assess availabilities at our venues to create a schedule that works operationally across all eight markets," UFL CEO/President Russ Brandon said. "After reviewing venue availabilities, we decided the best option would be to add a sixth home game to St. Louis in order to best fulfill our team schedules. We are grateful for the support our partners; the City of St. Louis and the Dome have given us." The Battlehawks are 3-1 all-time against the Brahmas, with the only loss coming last season in the 2024 XFL Conference Championship game. All four games between the two teams have been decided by 10 points or less.

HOCKEY

Ontario Hockey League

In a moment of happenstance, the Windsor Spitfires were finally able to add former OHL goalie prospect Keanu Reeves, turned Dogstar bass player, to their roster with a one-day contract! Keanu's jersey and a copy of his contract will be auctioned with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex.

General Manager Bill Bowler was on hand to make the signing official along with team co-owner Brian Schwab. "It's a big day for our organization," said Bowler. "We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he's half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season. We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community." Team Captain Liam Greentree hopes that Reeves can share some of his moves from his leading films with the fellas. "We really could use some of those skills on the ice, and he plays in a band too? Keanu will get along great with the rest of the team for sure. Definitely a welcome addition."

American Hockey League

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced today that the AHL's Board of Governors has unanimously approved the mandatory use of cut-resistant neck protection by all of its players and on-ice officials, beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 season. All AHL skaters, referees and linespersons, regardless of age or experience, will be required to wear approved cut-resistant neck protection beginning this fall. Cut-resistant socks and wrist sleeves were previously mandated for AHL players and officials beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Professional Women's Hockey League

PWHL Ottawa has announced the signing of forward Danielle Serdachny, selected in the first round, second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. "We are thrilled to add Danielle as a core piece of our organization for the next 3 years," said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We love her complete 200-foot hockey game and the skill and goal-scoring she will bring to our lineup. We believe she has the opportunity to develop into one of the best players in the PWHL and are excited to watch her game grow to new heights in Ottawa."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Seattle Storm announced today that free agent forward Gabby Williams has signed a rest-of-season contract with the team. Williams was recently named the Best Defensive Player and selected to the All-Star Five at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped lead France to a silver medal. She will join the team back in Seattle next week and wear her familiar No. 5. "We're thrilled to have Gabby back with the Storm," said Head Coach Noelle Quinn. "Gabby is a dynamic player who brings tremendous versatility. She's a two-way player that can guard multiple positions and has a strong offensive game; given her familiarity with our system, we know she can have an immediate impact. Gabby's Olympic performance showcased her world-class talent, and we're excited to have her join us as we push for the playoffs." "I'm so excited to be joining the Storm for the rest of the season," said Williams. "I feel more than ready to finally return to Seattle. I've missed the organization, my teammates and the fans so much. I absolutely can't wait to come back and finish the season strong."

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles moved to second place on the WNBA's All-Time Leading Scoring list during Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury. Charles passed forward Tina Thompson with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter. A 12-year member of the league, Charles joined the Dream as a free agent in February, and the first overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft has continued to add to her storied career. Thompson previously held the second spot on the table with 7,488 points, but Charles eclipsed that total in 417 games, outpacing Thompson by 79 games. "Tina's game is truly timeless," said Atlanta Dream General Manager Dan Padover. "Having witnessed over 3500 of Tina's points firsthand what has always impressed me most is her consistency. From the moment she stepped into the league in 2010, Tina has been the ultimate competitor, pushing to give everything she had night in and night out. Tina is obviously a once in a WNBA history talent but her ability to show up in every single game she played in is why she is reaching this historic WNBA milestone"

Caitlin Clark records 23 PTS, 5 REB & 8 AST in the Indiana Fever's 90-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Clark became the fastest players in WNBA history to reach 500 points in 200 assists as she reached the numbers in 29 career games, 6 faster than Sue Bird.

NBA G League

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have named Joseph Blair as the Vipers Head Coach for the 2024-25 season. Blair returns to the RGV, as a head coach, after giving the Vipers its third championship during the 2018-19 season. He originally joined the Vipers in 2015 where he served as an assistant coach for three seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2018. "I'm extremely excited to come back to the Valley and represent such a prestigious organization and community! The time I spent in the Valley made a profound impression on my heart and my career," said Rio Grande Valley Vipers Head Coach Joseph Blair.

BIG3

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

International League

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Minnesota Wind Chill defeated the Carolina Flyers 17-16 in the championship game to win their first UFA title. The Wind Chill entered the final four weekend as the last seed, but prevailed over two favored contenders thanks to a true team effort and a defensive intensity that limited opponents to just 29 goals combined. Will Brandt claimed Championship Weekend MVP honors thanks to his superb passing and offensive quarterbacking in the title game against Carolina. Brandt's break throws continually put the Wind Chill offense into favorable positions against a tough Flyers defense, and seemed almost impervious from the heavy wind conditions that tortured passes all weekend. He finished with a game highs in completions (39) and throwing yards (379).

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Orlando Valkyries announce that Shannon Scully has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Scully was a member of the Grand Rapids Rise last year where she appeared in 71 sets throughout the regular season. With the Rise, she accumulated 62 points on 55 kills, five aces, and two blocks, and racked up 101 digs. Prior to the PVF, Scully made her professional debut in France with Terville-Florange OC and was named the Best Receiver at the 2022-23 French Cup. Before reaching the professional level, she had an accolade-filled collegiate career, capping it off with a Pac-12 beach volleyball championship and a NCAA Beach Volleyball national title with the University of Southern California. "I couldn't be more excited to be a Valkyrie and to be playing in Orlando!" said Scully. "It's an honor to represent this city and its incredible fans. I am so grateful to be reunited with Coach Amy and am looking forward to pursuing a championship!"

