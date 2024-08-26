Joseph Blair Returns to the Vipers as New Head Coach

August 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, have named Joseph Blair as the Vipers Head Coach for the 2024-25 season. Blair returns to the RGV, as a head coach, after giving the Vipers its third championship during the 2018-19 season. He originally joined the Vipers in 2015 where he served as an assistant coach for three seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2018.

"I'm extremely excited to come back to the Valley and represent such a prestigious organization and community! The time I spent in the Valley made a profound impression on my heart and my career," said Rio Grande Valley Vipers Head Coach Joseph Blair.

"I have no doubt that this upcoming season will be more of the same. I thank both the Rockets and Vipers organizations for having the trust and faith in me to bring me back for another round. I'm already looking forward to the energy of the community! This is the Valley's team, and I am honored to be the Valley's coach! Go Vipers!"

Blair most recently served as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards, a role which he obtained in 2021. On January 17, 2022, Blair stepped in as head coach of the Wizards, in lieu of the absence of Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld. He led the Wizards to a 117-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The victory marked his first victory as an NBA head coach.

In 2020 Blair joined the Minnesota Timberwolves as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant coach for the 76ers.

He spent two seasons (2013-15) as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, the University of Arizona.

In 2009 Blair finished his career as a player after having played in the Russian Basketball Super League with Spartak Saint Petsburg during the 2008-09 season. His career in Russia began with Spartak Primorje in 2007-08, with whom he led the league in rebounding.

For three years (2004-07) Blair played for the LBA Italian Professional Basketball team, Olimpia Milano. Before then, he played with the Turkish Basketball Super League and the Euroleague with Ülkerspor from 2002-04. During his tenure with the team, he was named the 2002-03 Euro League Regular Season MVP.

He made three appearances in the Italian LBA League All-Star game in 2006, 2005 and 2000.

In 2001-02 Blair returned to the Italian club Scavolini Pesaro after having spent the 1999-00 season with the team where he led the league in rebounds. In 2001-02 Blair was selected to the All-Euro League Second Team.

Blair returned to the Harlem Globetrotters in 2001 after having played with the team during the 1997-98 season. In 1998 he also spent time with Long Island Surf before making his return to Europe with Fila Biella.

Pau-Orthez was the first team that Blair played for when he moved to Europe in 1996. Blair was drafted 35th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Before being drafted, Blair played four seasons of collegiate basketball with the Arizona Wildcats from 1992-1996. He was a member of Arizona's two regular season Pac-10 championships in 1993 and 1994. Blair was also part of the squad that advanced to the 1994 NCAA Final Four.

For more information or to obtain season tickets for the 2024-25 season visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 26, 2024

Joseph Blair Returns to the Vipers as New Head Coach - Rio Grande Valley Vipers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.