NBA G League United Roster Set for NBA G League Fall Invitational against BC Mega MIS

August 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The NBA G League has announced the G League United roster ahead of the third annual Fall Invitational. The G League United will participate in two exhibition matches against BC Mega MIS, a premiere international program from Serbia, in Santa Cruz on September 4th & 6th.

The G League United will be coached by current San Diego Clippers Head Coach Paul Hewitt.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at santacruzbasketball.com or Ticketmaster.com. Both exhibition games will be held at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California. Tipoff will be at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 4th and Friday, September 6th.

For more information, visit santacruzbasketball.com or call (831) 713-4400.

