Dave Carton Named Head Coach of Westchester Soccer Club Ahead of 2025 USL League One Debut

August 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - The Westchester Soccer Club (WSC), Westchester's first homegrown professional sports team and a new USL League One franchise, is excited to announce the hiring of Dave Carton as Head Coach. Carton will play a key role as the club prepares for its debut season in 2025 and will immediately join WSC, which will play its home games at the Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon.

Carton, 41, comes to WSC following a successful tenure with the Charlotte Independence, where he was instrumental in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team.

During his time in Charlotte, Carton helped guide the team to the League One Championship game in 2023. His dedication to player development has consistently produced competitive teams that excel on the field.

"Bringing a talented young coach like Dave to Westchester will give us a tremendous amount of USL experience while helping build a winning culture from day one," said Simon Baines, Sporting Director of WSC. "Dave's impressive track record in player development will undoubtedly provide a winning edge on the field."

Carton hailed his new role saying "I am very excited to accept the position as the first Head Coach in Westchester SC history. The vision and ambition of the leadership at Westchester SC convinced me straight away that this club was the right move for me and my family. The entire organization is committed to excellence and we have a clear alignment in how we want to play, the type of player we want to attract, with the development of a defined player pathway at the core of how we will build the club and connect with the wider soccer community."

"Since our move to USL League One, Dave has been an instrumental member of our staff in Charlotte and a major contributor to the success of the Independence over the past three seasons," said Charlotte Independence Head Coach and General Manager, Mike Jeffries. "He developed a great rapport with the players and his positive outlook was infectious with the group. I will miss his insights into the game and training as he was integral on the soccer side and also his work ethic and willingness to do extra to make the team better. I am excited for him to get an opportunity to get the position in Westchester as a head coach and wish him success in his new role," said Charlotte Independence coach Mike Jeffries.

A native of Wexford, Ireland, Carton holds a master's degree in International Sports Management from the Johan Cruyff Institute, along with two degrees in history from Winthrop University. He began his coaching career at Winthrop, where he helped lead the team to a Regular Season Championship and two Big South Conference Championships.

WSC has also recently made several key hires, including Sara Hess, a former Women's World Cup '99 winner, who will oversee Player and Community Development.

As the club gears up for its inaugural season, fans can stay updated on team news, upcoming events, and community initiatives by following the club on social media and visiting the official website.

