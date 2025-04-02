Westchester SC Advances in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Play; Defeats NY Pancyprian Freedoms 3-2

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







It may have been a cold, drizzly night in Mt. Vernon on April 2, but Westchester Soccer Club kept their hot start to their inaugural season going, defeating the New York Pancyprian Freedoms 3-2 at The Stadium at Memorial Field.

J.C. Obergon (New York, NY) continued the strong start to his season, netting the game's initial score, and his third of the young season, on an assist from Kemar Lawrence just three minutes into the match. An own goal in the 22nd minute gave WSC a 2-0 advantage, and Daniel Bouman's (Blaricum, Netherlands) first career WSC goal in the 34th minute gave WSC a 3-0 first half lead.

The visitors pressed the action in the second half, with Pablo Martin getting the Pancyprians on the board in the 54thminute. A late goal in injury time by James Thristino cut WSC's advantage to just one before time expired cut the final score to just 3-2 before a crowd of 2,026 in the first ever match for WSC in Mount Vernon.

WSC's win continued their early season roll, with three wins and a draw in their first four matches, a win and raw in League play and a 2-0 mark in US Open Cup.

Their busy week will continue Saturday with yet another road match, traveling to Lancaster, CA. to take on AV Alta before visiting Richmond Kickers on April 19.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.