Forward Madison FC Falls to FC Tulsa in Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







Both Forward Madison FC and FC Tulsa started the match strong as both teams fought back and forth for the first 20 minutes. Forward Madison came out quick, creating multiple early chances and opening up the match with three corners in the first 10 minutes. It was, however, FC Tulsa that would strike first, as Owen Damm scored the match's first goal in the 21st minute of play. Shortly after, FC Tulsa's Kalil ElMedkhar would put the club another goal ahead, scoring in the 31st minute off of an assist from Stefan Lukic.

Halftime didn't appear to cool FC Tulsa's fire, as Taylor Calheira extended the lead to three off of a penalty kick in the 51st minute. The Mingos wouldn't go down without a fight, however, as Nazeem Bartman would score off of a beautiful assist from Timmy Mehl in the 68th minute cutting the Tulsa lead to two. The match continued in its competitive nature for the remaining 27 minutes with both sides fighting for possession. In the end it was FC Tulsa that would pull out the victory, advancing to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, eliminating the Mingos from the race for the U.S. Open Cup.

"When you're playing against a higher level opponent, you're going to pay for [mistakes] more dearly," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "It's a good moment for us to continue to improve."

Goal Summary

1-0 TUL, Damm (21') - Calheira assists

2-0 TUL, ElMedkhar (31') - Lukic assists

3-0 TUL, Calheira (51')

1-3 MAD, Bartman (68')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, TUL - Delentz Pierre (38')

Yellow, TUL - Stefan Lukic (45'+3')

Yellow, TUL - Kalil Mhaidi ElMedkhar (58')

Yellow, TUL - Boubacar Diallo (72')

Yellow, MAD - John Murphy Jr. (76')

Yellow, TUL - Boubacar Diallo (88')

Yellow, MAD - Aidian Mesias (90'+2')

Yellow, MAD - Christopher García (90'+5')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday at 6 pm for the annual Battle for Madison against the UW-Madison Men's team! Tickets are on sale now here!

Lineup Notes

TUL: #2 Damm (St. Clair 63'), #4 Pierre (Cissoko 82'), #5 Cerato, #9 Calheira, #10 ElMedkhar (Stojanovic 63'), #14 Rogers, #15 Batista, #20 Segrist, #22 Lukic (Diallo 63'), #26 Colli, #31 Dowd

Subs not used: Berner, Bettache, Laszo

MAD: #5 Mehl, #6 Murphy Jr. (Dietrich 84'), #8 Boyce (Mesias 46'), #9 McLaughlin (Gebhard 45'+7'), #12 Finnerty, #16 Crull, #19 Galindrez, #21 Carrera-García, #22 Munjoma, #25 Sousa (Bartman 64'), #77 Brown (Garcia 63')

Subs not used: Bell, Lapsley

