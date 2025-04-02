Union Omaha Signs Council Bluffs Native Cole Jensen to Premanent Contract

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, pending league and federation approval. Jensen was previously with the Owls on a 25-day contract, and has now parlayed that into a full-time deal with the team located just a short drive from his hometown.

Jensen was signed from Inter Miami II after two full seasons with the club. He was drafted 18th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami, the first goalkeeper selected in that year's draft, and would go on to make 22 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro for the reserve side. Last season, he kept three clean sheets in fifteen starts for Inter Miami II, making 52 saves in the process. Before that, he was the 2022 BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year at Xavier University, leading the conference in shutouts and ranking second in goals against average. For his efforts in leading Xavier to one of their best seasons in recent memory, he was also named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I All-American Third Team.

Now, Jensen returns to his old stomping grounds. A former Lewis Central High Titan, he signed with Union Omaha on a 25-day contract last month. Since then he's started the club's last two matches, with an Owls debut in the U.S. Open Cup against Flatirons FC and a USL League One debut this past weekend against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

"I'm delighted for the opportunity to extend my contract here in Omaha while having the support of my family," said Jensen. "I'm also excited to continue growing as a player while helping my teammates and the club fight to reach our goals."

Name Pronunciation: [KOHL JEN-sen]

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/22/2001

Born: Council Bluffs, IA

Previous Team: Inter Miami II

Union Omaha faces off against Des Moines Menace tonight in the U.S. Open Cup second round, with a 7:30 PM kickoff in Iowa. Omaha's USL League One season continues at Richmond Kickers on Wednesday, April 9th, with their first home match falling on Saturday, May 10th against Portland Hearts of Pine. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.

