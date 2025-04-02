One Knoxville SC and PYA Announce Partnership Extension for the 2025 USL League One Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn- One Knoxville SC is proud to announce the extension of the Club's Official and Exclusive Accounting and Advisory Partner, PYA.

PYA is a nationally recognized tax, accounting, and management consulting firm founded in Knoxville and serving clients across all 50 states. Like One Knoxville SC, PYA built its reputation on integrity, service, relationship-building, and strategic expansion. The firm has been a significant and meaningful partner of One Knoxville SC since the Club's formation, and the partnership has been extended for the 2025 season in Covenant Health Park.

Director of Partnerships, Amir Rabiei, said "Not only is it important for us as a Club to partner with leading and aspiring organizations in Knoxville, it is just as important to partner with good people, and those at PYA have been great to work with since the very first time we kicked a ball at Austin-East High School back in 2022." He continued, "I look forward to building upon the relationship we have created with the PYA team as we look to continue to enhance this partnership to a wider Knoxville audience through fun and engaging ways in Covenant Health Park."

The partnership underscores PYA and the Club's shared pioneering spirit and drive for excellence. For more than 40 years, PYA has supported innovative enterprises to invigorate the community and bring exciting opportunities to the region. Through the partnership this season, the One Knox community, fans, and Club partners will enjoy fun and engagement through in-person events and in-stadium activities.

"PYA was built on relationships. They are at the core of everything we do," said Marty Brown, PYA President and CEO. "Partnering with One Knoxville SC is a perfect fit and a relationship we value. The Club and PYA share a deep commitment to our community, and we both work with integrity and skill. We're excited to kick off another great partnership with the Club and will be cheering for every goal in the vibrant new Covenant Health Park."

PYA - Smart Strategy, Strong Defense, Winning Results.

