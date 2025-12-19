Union Omaha Signs Right Back Younes Boudadi

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed right back Younes Boudadi, pending league and federation approval. Boudadi comes with nearly 150 appearances in the USL Championship, and has eleven youth caps for Morocco between the U-17 and U-20 national teams.

Boudadi hails from Ypres in the west of Belgium but has plied his trade stateside since 2016. He found his professional footing with Hartford Athletic after signing with them in 2021, making 79 total appearances for them over two stints with the Connecticut-based club. While his primary position is right-back, Boudadi has shown the ability not just to play further up the wing, but to occasionally man the left flank or slot in at center back. His creativity shone brightest at Indy Eleven in 2023 and 2024, where he notched ten assists in 43 appearances, a couple of which came alongside Owls midfielder Laurence Wootton.

Said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela, "We are excited to have Younes back in Omaha as a Creighton alum. He is a versatile attacking full-back that is going to elevate our group through his experience and quality on the field. Off the field, he has the right professional approach and leadership qualities that are going to continue to raise the standard in our environment."

A product of Club Brugge's academy, Boudadi ventured across the pond after 13 years in the Belgian giants' youth system. Boudadi first played for Boston College for two years on scholarship before transferring to Creighton to finish his collegiate career. He tallied eight assists in 34 matches for the Bluejays. While he was selected by Los Angeles FC with the 102nd overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, he instead signed with Reno 1868 that year to begin his professional career.

Name Pronunciation: [YOO-ness boo-DAH-dee]

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/23/1996

Born: Ypres, Belgium

Previous Team: Las Vegas Lights

