New York Cosmos Increase Roster to 11 Players with Three New Signings

PATERSON, NJ - The New York Cosmos now have 11 first team players under contract following the signing of two center midfielders and an outside back, each of whom has significant international seasoning.

The new Cosmos players are defender Davide Galazzini, midfielder Darren Sidoel and midfielder Nick Mendonca. Galazzini has played in Serie C, which is the third tier of the Italian professional pyramid. Sidoel is a product of the famed Ajax Amsterdam academy and has played professionally in multiple countries, most recently Denmark and Iceland. Mendonca is a former MLS Next Pro champion who spent several formative years with Brazilian powerhouses CR Flamengo and Vasco da Gama.

"We are happy to continue adding experience and talent to the roster," Cosmos Vice Chairman and Head of Soccer Giuseppe Rossi said. "These players have international experience and understand what it takes to be a true pro. The approach they have to their craft will be something our younger players can learn from. Leadership from our vets will be vital to our success on and off the pitch. We are excited to have them on our team."

The signings are subject to league and federation approval, and they cap off a historic week in the buildup to the Cosmos' return in 2026. The club will play its 21st season of outdoor competitive soccer as members of USL League One. Home matches will take place at iconic, recently-renovated Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ.

On Dec. 11, the club announced its USL League One home opener (March 14, 2026 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine at Hinchliffe) and unveiled its green primary jersey. The following day, the Cosmos announced the addition of goalkeeper Derrek Chan, defender Marcelo Lage and playmaker Ajmeer Spengler. On Dec. 16, the USL published the full 2026 League One regular season and USL Cup schedules.

"It's been a privilege to be part of this historic week, which included some exciting signings, the news of our first game and schedule, and the jersey reveal," Rossi said. "We are building something special here and I truly appreciate the effort our team is putting in to make this all possible. I'm excited for what the future holds for us. I can't wait for March 14 and to feel Hinchliffe Stadium going crazy for our Cosmos."

See below for more on the Cosmos' three newest players, along with Head Coach Davide Corti's thoughts on each:

Davide Galazzini

A fit and skillful right back, Galazzini is a 25-year-old veteran of the Italian third and fourth tiers who hails from Verona. After coming up through the academy at hometown club Hellas Verona, he spent two seasons with Serie D club Mantova 1911 and started a Coppa Italia first-round victory in 2019.

After a brief stay with Sona Calcio, Galazzini moved to AC Trento and was promoted to Serie C with the Aquilotti in 2021. He made nearly 40 Serie C

appearances in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before transferring to Brindisi FC and then SSD Albalonga. Galazzini was a regular starter in 2024-25 as lbalonga finished in the top half of its Serie D division.

Corti:" We want to play with our right and left backs being able to support the offensive phase, and Davide is the kind of guy that has the conditioning and the ability to do that. He matches all the requirements we were looking for."

Darren Sidoel

A native of The Hague, Netherlands, Sidoel is a 27-year-old holding midfielder who played for several Dutch youth national teams and spent six years in the Ajax academy. He won the Eerste Divisie (second division) championship with the Ajax reserves in 2018 and then spent a few months with England's Reading FC.

Sidoel's senior pro career included stops in Belgium (KSV Roeselare), Bulgaria (Arda Kardzhali), Spain (Córdoba CF and Hércules CF), India (East Bengal Club), Denmark (AB Gladsaxe) and Iceland (Grindavík). He signed with Grindavík last summer and started eight of nine matches before departing.

Corti: "Darren will be the leader of the midfield, playing close to the defenders while providing a good connection to the attack. He has really good technical abilities and he's really smart. When you grow up in an environment like Ajax, you learn how to scan the field and you are very confident with every technical aspect of the game. Their attention to detail is very strong. Darren is a guy who shows all those skills."

Nick Mendonca

Mendonca, 24, was born in Miami but spent a considerable portion of his developmental years in Brazil, where he played for Flamengo (U-14 through U16) and Vasco da Gama (U-17 through U-20). He was called into camp by the U.S. U-15 and U-16 national teams.

After returning to the U.S., the defensive midfielder signed with MNUFC2-Minnesota United's MLS Next Pro side-in 2023. He moved to North Texas SC in 2024 and made 25 regular season and playoff appearances as FC Dallas's reserve team won the MLS Next Pro title. From there, Mendonca signed with Chattanooga FC, an independent MLS Next Pro club. He played in 25 regular season matches and two U.S. Open Cup games in 2025.

Corti: "Nick is a technical holding midfielder who will help us in the way we want to play, and could fit well alongside Darren [Sidoel]. He has the abilities that we are trying to find in every player we're evaluating: all the midfielders that we will consider signing are really technical."

The Cosmos expect to announce additional player signings in the coming weeks. For more information on the club, please visit our website.

For information on season tickets and on how to be part of the unique match-day experience at Hinchliffe Stadium, please visit our tickets page.







