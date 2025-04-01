Defender Tobi Adewole, and Forward Jonathan Bolanos Named to USL League One Team of the Week for Week 4

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Mount Vernon - USL League One today announced that Westchester Soccer Club defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) and forward Jonathan Bolanos (Miramar, Fla.) have been named to the USL Team of the Week presented by Konami eFootball following the club's first-ever USL League One Triumph on Saturday, a 3-1 at Texoma FC.

Adewole has returned to the US after a pair of seasons in Germany, soring WSC's game-winner against Texoma and finished with nine clearances, six duels won, three completed long passes and a 74% passing accuracy rate. He was also named to the USL League One Team of the Week following the club's season opening 1-1 at Greenville SC.

Bolanos, the former League One Golden Playmaker, scored his first goal in his second match back in the league. Bolanos also added four chances created, four duels won, three completed dribbles, three recoveries, and completed 81% of his passes.

In addition to the pair, the USL also selected Conor McGlynn (middle Village, NY), Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) to the USL Bench for Week Four.

The rest of the week four honors includes: Carlos Merancio, Spokane Velocity FC, Dion Acoff, Union Omaha, Lucky Opara, Spokane Velocity FC, Charlie Ostrem, Union Omaha, Derek Gebhard, Madison FC, Luis Gil, Spokane Velocity FC, Sergio Ors Navarro, Union Omaha, Max Schneider, Union Omaha, Anuar Peláez, Spokane Velocity FC and Coach Leigh Veidman, Spokane Velocity FC

WSC will host the New York Pancyprian Freedom FC in a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match on Wednesday night at 7 pm at Memorial Stadium in Mt. Vernon. They will next be in USL League One action on Saturday, April 5 when they visit AV Alta FC in Lancaster, Pa. the third of four road matches to open their inaugural season, before their USL home opener on Sunday, April 27th against Rhode Island FC.

The full schedule is at https://www.westchestersc.com/

