Ibises Fly into Round Three of U.S. Open Cup

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Sebastián Vivas celebrates his game-winning goal

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Sebastián Vivas celebrates his game-winning goal(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - The atmosphere was electric tonight in Statesboro, with South Georgia Tormenta FC defeating FORO SC in a 3-2 win that saw them through to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Defender Joseph Perez and midfielder Handwalla Bwana made their first starts for Tormenta FC tonight, with the team fighting every step of the way to secure the win. This five-goal thriller started in the 38th minute with a sensational cross by Perez that landed in the path of midfielder Aaron Walker for an easy header. Not long after, Walker had fans ready to celebrate another with a strike that hit the crossbar, just barely missing the target.

FORO gave South Georgia fans a shock by scoring an equalizer in the middle of the second half. However, forward Yaniv Bazini gave Tormenta a lifeline in the 85th minute by slotting the ball into the bottom left corner, giving the Ibis yet another lead. An unfortunate foul in Tormenta FC's box led to a penalty kick which FORO converted at the beginning of added time, bringing the score to 2-2, but that did not stop Tormenta from making a comeback. In the dying minutes of the game, defender Oscar Jimenez sent a hard-fought cross into FORO's box, and forward Sebastian Vivas was ready to receive. With a spectacular header into the back of the net, Vivas became the hero that Tormenta needed for the night. The Ibis are now 5-0-0 in all home Open Cup games at Tormenta Stadium.

"Today, character and fight and determination got us through," said Head Coach Ian Cameron. "Those are good ingredients."

Coming Up Next: Tormenta FC hits the road for their first away match of the season, facing Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Health Stadium on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET. The Ibis then return home for Masters Night at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, April 12, when they will face newcomers Portland Hearts of Pine for the first time. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and Tormenta will get into the Masters spirit with "The Azalea" drink special and more.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 3:2 FORO SC

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 38', Aaron Walker (Joseph Perez)

FORO: 67', Gibran Rayo (Imanol Almaguer)

TRM: 85', Yaniv Bazini (Mason Tunbridge)

FORO: 90+', Brayan Padilla (PK)

TRM: 90+', Sebastian Vivas (Oscar Jimenez)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 7', Joseph Perez (Yellow)

FORO: 29', Rio Ramirez (Yellow)

TRM: 88', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow)

TRM: 90+', Sebastian Vivas (Yellow)

Tormenta FC Starting XI: Austin Pack, Joseph Perez, Callum Stretch, Anatolie Prepelita, Gabriel Alves, Aaron Walker, Conor Doyle (C), Taylor Gray, Sebastian Vivas, Handwalla Bwana, Niall Reid-Stephen

FORO SC Starting XI: Gonzalo Santa Martinez, Thomas Robinson, Rio Ramirez (C), Kyran Chambron Pinho, Imanol Almaguer, Blaine Ferri, Eric Gomez Silva, Manuel Lopez, Brayan Padilla, McKinley Smith, Gibran Rayo

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.