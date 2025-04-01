Griffin Garnett Named USL Week 4 Rising Star Spotlight
April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers News Release
18 year-old center back and Richmond native Griffin Garnett was announced today as having been included in this week's USL Rising Star Spotlight. Garnett was one of two USL League One players to earn recognition this week, in addition to 5 USL Championship players.
In this week's match against Forward Madison, per the USL Rising Star release, "Garnett put in a stellar all-around display, highlighting why he's emerged as one of League One's top young prospects.
Garnett led the Kickers, winning a game-high 4 of 5 tackles and two interceptions while completing a team-high 45 of 56 passes and notching a pair of chances created. The center back also won 6 of 8 duels to round out an impressive performance.
Griffin Garnett Named USL Week 4 Rising Star Spotlight
