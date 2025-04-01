Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. FORO SC

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC continues its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup journey with a Second Round matchup against FORO SC on Tuesday, April 1, at Tormenta Stadium. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Harbor City FC in the First Round, the Ibis look to extend their cup run with a win over the UPSL opponent from Dallas, Texas.

Tormenta FC's first-round performance saw offseason signings Jonathan Nyandjo and Niall Reid-Stephen make an immediate impact. Nyandjo opened the scoring, while Reid-Stephen secured a brace for his first two professional goals. Tormenta will need that firepower against a dangerous FORO SC squad that pulled off a "cupset" over USL League One side Texoma FC in the First Round. Stakes are high, with a place in the Third Round (April 15-16) on the line when 16 USL Championship clubs enter the tournament.

A two-time Round of 32 contender (2022, 2024), Tormenta FC is no stranger to deep Open Cup runs. Now, with cup momentum and home-field advantage, the Ibis are determined to take another step forward in the historic competition.

Fans can be part of the action by attending the Second Round match at Tormenta Stadium. Tickets are available here, and for those unable to attend in person, the match will be streamed live on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

