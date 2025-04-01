Forward Madison FC Have Signed Midfielder Damià Viader for the 2025 Season

April 1, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Midfielder, Damià Viader, for the 2025 season pending league and federation approval. Viader spent his 2024 season with USL Championship club, Sacramento Republic FC, where he played in a total of 28 matches, totaling over 1,400 minutes and adding one assist during his time with the club.

"We are very excited to add Damià to the Forward Madison family," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is a proven elite player in USL League One and a solid contributor in the USL Championship League. Damià brings technical quality, tactical acumen and work rate as well as a winning pedigree. We feel that he will be a great addition to our environment and help us accomplish our goals for 2025."

Viader has spent the last three years in the USL Championship League with Sacramento Republic FC from 2022-2024. Viader proved to be a dominant force for Sacramento, notching seven goals and three assists in his 64 matches played.

Viader began his college career at Barton Community College in 2018 where he played in 24 matches for the Cougars. During his time at the university, Viader racked up 13 assists and two goals while playing on the Cougar's defensive line. Shortly after freshman year at Barton, Viader began his professional career with USL League One team, Union Omaha. Viader competed for Union Omaha for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, in which he provided a key spark on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. During his two seasons with the club Viader scored eight goals and tallied seven assists. Viader proved his ability to step up in big moments as well while at Union Omaha, scoring one goal in their USL League One semi-final playoff win and contributing an assist that led Union Omaha to their first ever championship in a 3-0 victory over Greenville Triumph SC in 2021.

