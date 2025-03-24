Westchester Soccer Club Formally Launches Community Ownership Opportunity

March 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

(Mount Vernon, NY) - Westchester Soccer Club, which began play this month in USL League One, today formally announced a community ownership opportunity, offering supporters from around the world the chance to own a piece of the club. The fan ownership program, which has seen great success in Europe and in other parts of the United States, will be a first for the New York region in any professional sport. Interest has also dramatically increased in the past week since the USL's announcement to be the first professional sports league in the United States to adopt promotion and relegation in the next few years.

"Westchester SC wanted to provide its supporters with a platform to become deeply involved in the team's future success. We believe the community ownership opportunity was a perfect vehicle to for all fans - from the soccer-crazy fans in the New York area to our supporters across the globe," said Westchester SC Principal Owner Mitch Baruchowitz. "There are few better ways to show your fandom than to say you have a part of ownership, and for a small financial investment, we are providing an opportunity for fans to become part of the team's legacy."

The investment, which can be as little as $150, is open to potential supporters globally. Details can be found here. By becoming an equity investor, fans will become owners of WSC and will support the team's planned growth. Fans have the opportunity to participate in the investment round via Republic, with tiered bonus perks including exclusive owner's merchandise, dinners and special events with the WSC squad, and special ticket opportunities.

Westchester SC officially launched their inaugural season in USL League One on Saturday March 8 with a 1-1 tie at Greenville Triumph SC. It was their first of four USL road matches to start the season before their home opener at The Stadium at Memorial

Park in Mount Vernon, NY against Rhode Island SC on April 27. All WSC home and away USL matches will be broadcast by MSG Networks.

The program follows similar offerings amongst growing professional soccer clubs, including Oakland Roots SC, FC Chattanooga and Orange County SC in California, all of whom created and executed successful fan ownership opportunities in the past few years.

