Match Notes- Westchester SC vs Spokane Velocity FC

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Road Show Continues: The 4-4 draw at Richmond Kickers continued a run of road matches to start the initial season for WSC both in Lamar Hunt US Open Cup play and in their initial season in USL League One. The start of the season has taken WSC to Texas, Detroit, California, South Carolina, Richmond, Spokane...and Montclair, NJ. WSC begins an extended six match home stretch from May 10-June 15 against Charlotte.

WSC Comes Back To Draw at Richmond: Coming off a road loss to Detroit City FC, and having to hit the road yet again to take on one of USL League One's more veteran and established clubs in Richmond Kickers may not have been a formula for success for Westchester Soccer Club last Saturday night, but the result, albeit a draw, was easily one of the most dramatic and action packed matches not just in WSC's opening season, but in all of USL play so far in 2025.

Ultimately it was Richmond's Josh Kirkland scoring the final equalizer (and his second goal of the game) in the ninth minute of extra time on Saturday, snatching a frenetic late rush victory from WSC and sending both clubs home with a 4-4 draw for third place Richmond. The Erickland score came just two minutes after WSC's scoring leader J.C. Obregón Jr. (New York, NY) did what he has done all year for the club, finding the back of the net on a penalty kick after Bobby Pierre was fouled, to give Westchester their first lead of the match seven minutes into extra time in what was a back and forth affair for more than ninety minutes.

Richmond struck early, with Darwin Espinal beating keeper Dane Jacomen just two minutes into the match before WSC counter on a Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) score just six minutes later. Espinal's second goal of the match in the 32nd minute gave Richmond the 2-1 lead at the break, before Samory Powder (Edison, NJ) again knotted the match at 2-2 in the 53rd minute. Richmond's Kirkland's tally in the 63rd minute again put Kickers back on top, but with less than seven minutes left in regulation Conor McGlynn (Middle Village, NY) countered off a pass from Noah Powder to knot the score at three, and set the stage for the drama in extra time. The stats belied the excitement the fans experienced on a beautiful night in Richmond, with each side taking 16 shots and WSC getting the slight edge on goal 8-7.

Coming From Behind: If you like rallies, WSC is your club. In all four USL League One matches thus far, WSC has had to rally from an early deficit. That includes the match at Richmond, where they had to come from behind three times to tie, only to take the lead in extra time before Richmond scored in the closing minutes to knot the score.

Powder Pours It On: Westchester SC midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers.

The Trinidad and Tobago international, Edison, NJ native and two-time USL Championship title-winner exploded for the second three-goal-contribution match of his decade-long professional career, scoring Westchester's opening goal in the eighth minute before providing assists on second-half goals from his brother, Samory, as

well as Conor McGlynn. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). The honor marks the second time Powder has been named Player of the Week, with the first instance coming in Week 23 of the 2023 USL League One season when he also recorded one goal and two assists in a single match.

Also making the week's first team were:

Samory Powder: The first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah. Powder finished with eight duels won, three recoveries, three clearances, two dribbles completed, two chances created, and connected on 79% of his passes.

Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward scored his fifth goal of the season in Westchester's 4-4 draw in Richmond. The Honduras international completed 74% of his passes and totaled nine duels won, five fouls won, four recoveries, three completed long passes, two completed dribbles and two shots on target.

Carton Leads the Way. The WSC start is of little surprise to anyone when the see the man at the helm. First year head coach Dave Carton comes to WSC following a successful tenure with Charlotte Independence, where he was instrumental in leading the team to multiple playoff appearances. His roles included Technical Director of the Independence Academy, First Team Assistant Coach, and Head Coach of Charlotte's USL League Two team. During his time in

Charlotte, Carton helped guide the team to the League One Championship game in 2023.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah, are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week.

Other Early Honors: Westchester Soccer Club defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) was honored for the second time in as many USL League One matches, being named again to the USL Team of the Week presented by Konami eFootball in week four. Adewole has returned to the US after a pair of seasons in Germany, soring WSC's game-winner against Texoma and finished with nine clearances, six duels won, three completed long passes and a 74% passing accuracy rate.

He was joined in week four by forward Jonathan Bolanos (Miramar, Fla.). The former League One Golden Playmaker scored his first goal in his second match back in the league. Bolanos also added four chances created, four duels won, three completed dribbles, three recoveries, and completed 81% of his passes.

In addition to the pair, the USL also selected Conor McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. (New York, NY) to the USL Bench for Week Four.

If it's a WSC Match, JC is on the Board: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. has been the scoring leader for WSC, not just in their first four USL matches but in their three US Open Cup matches as well. Obergon's five overall goals easily tops the team in all games played.

In USL League One, he and Connor McGlynn have each tallied twice, but Obregón leads the club in shots, with 16.

Homegrown: WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) and his brother Samory Powder (Edison, NJ) have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Dutch Influence: In addition to the New York locals dotting the roster, WSC is drawing strength from...The Netherlands. The club has a trio of Dutch players as the season starts rolling, including forward Koen Blommestijn (Amstelveen, Netherlands), midfielders Daniel Bouman (Blaricum, Netherlands) and Dean Guezen (Amsterdam, Netherlands).

League, non-league contests draw even: Last Sunday was the fourth non-USL League One matchup for WSC thus far, the same number of matches they have actually played in league. WSC's first year run at the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup ended with a 3-1 loss at Detroit City FC in the third round. Their next Jägermeister Cup matchup will be May 31 at home against Hartford Athletic.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups will be seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC will host Charlotte Independence on May 10.

BY THE NUMBERS... WSC is...

home. 0-0-0

On road 1-2-1

In games decided by one goal 0-0-0

In games decided by two goals or more 1-0-1

vs. clubs with .500+ records 0-2-0

vs. clubs with .500- records 1-0-1

Scoring first 0-0-0

Opponent first 1-2-1

Leading at half 1-0-0

Trailing at half 0-1-0

Tied at half. 0-1-1

Leading with 10:00 remaining 1-0-0

Trailing with 10:00 remaining 0-1-1

Leading with 5:00 remaining 1-0-0

Trailing with 5:00 remaining 0-1-1

Outshooting opponent 1-1-1

Being outshot by opponent 0-1-0

Scoring no goals 0-1-0

Scoring one goal 0-1-0

Scoring two goals 0-0-0

Scoring three goals 1-0-0

Scoring four or more goals 0-1-0

Allowing no goals 0-0-0

Allowing one goal 1-1-0

Allowing two goals 0-1-0

Allowing three goals 0-0-0

Allowing four or more goals 0-1-0

On weekdays 0-0-0

On weekends 1-2-0

Day matches 0-0-0

Night matches 1-2-1

In March. 1-1-0

In April 0-1-1

In May 0-0-0

In June 0-0-0

In July 0-0-0

In August 0-0-0

In September 0-0-0

In October. 0-0-0

In November. 0-0-0

MISCELLANEOUS

Current Unbeaten Streak 1

Home Unbeaten Streak. 0

Road Unbeaten Streak 1

Consecutive games with a goal 1

Consecutive games allowing one goal or less 2

HOW DO YOU SAY IT:

WESTCHESTER SC ROSTER 2025- Pronunciation guide..

# Name Position

1 Dane Jack-uh-min G

2 Tobi Add-ee-wole D

3 Prince Say-dee F

4 Bobby Pierre D

5 Jo-el Johnson M

6 Conor McGlynn M

7 Suh-more-ee Powder F

8 Daniel Bow-min M

9 Kun Bloom-shhtine F

10 Dean Goo-zin M

11 Bryan Vasquez F

12 Ruh-sheed Tet-uh D

13/21Andrew Hammersley G

14 Mink Pay-ters M

17 Jonathan Buh-lan-yuhs F

18 Ermin Mah-kitch F

22 Stephen Payne D

29 J.C. Oh-bruh-gon F

35 Andrew Jhohn-Bap-teest D

66 Noah Powder D

92 Ke-mar Lawrence D

