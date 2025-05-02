Triumph Battles to 3-3 Draw in Richmond to Close Road Stretch

May 2, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond, VA - The Greenville Triumph wrapped up its three-game road stretch with an eventful 3-3 draw against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium on Friday. Richmond dominated possession early and struck first in just the 3rd minute, courtesy of a goal from Joshua Kirkland. Greenville weathered the early pressure and began to find its rhythm around the 30-minute mark, resulting in a thrilling end to the first half.

Connor Evans sparked the turnaround in the 31st minute with his first professional goal, rebounding his own shot past the Richmond keeper to bring Greenville level. Just a minute later, Ben Zakowski added another, giving the Triumph their first lead of the match. Richmond responded quickly, with Kirkland netting his second of the night in the 39th to send both teams into halftime knotted at 2-2.

The second half unfolded with more balance and fewer clear chances. Greenville came closest through Chevone Marsh and Carlos Anguiano, but it wasn't until the 84th minute that they reclaimed the lead. A well-placed free kick from Evans found Ivan Agyaakwah in the box, who netted his first professional goal. Unfortunately for Greenville Richmond managed to equalize late with a header from Chandler O'Dwyer, and the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Greenville returns home with a hard-earned point after a gritty performance on the road.

The Triumph return home to Paladin Stadium on May 17th at 7:00 PM to face AV Alta for the first time. Tickets are on sale now.

