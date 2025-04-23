Westchester SC's Noah Powder Named USL League One Player of the Week

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. And Mt. Vernon, NY - Westchester SC midfielder Noah Powder has beennamed Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago international, Edison, NJ native and two-time USL Championship title-winner exploded for the second three-goal-contribution match of his decade-long professional career, scoring Westchester's opening goal in the eighth minute before providing assists on second-half goals from his brother, Samory, as well as Conor McGlynn.

Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). The Powder brothers are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week.

The honor marks the second time Powder has been named Player of the Week, with the first instance coming in Week 23 of the 2023 USL League One season when he also recorded one goal and two assists in a single match.

'I am honored to be selected as Player of the Week for USL League one,' Powder said. 'It shows testament to how hard the team has been working. I am hoping to continue my form to help my team throughout the season

Also making this week's first team are;

Samory Powder, The first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah. Powder finished with eight duels won, three recoveries, three clearances, two dribbles completed, two chances created, and connected on 79% of his passes.

F - Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., Westchester SC: The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward scored his fifth goal of the season in Westchester's 4-4 draw in Richmond. The Honduras international completed 74% of his passes and totaled nine duels won, five fouls won, four recoveries, three completed long passes, two completed dribbles and two shots on target.

The rest of the team for the week included; GK - Carlos Merancio, Spokane Velocity FC:

D - Jake Crull, Forward Madison FC

D - Brecc Evans, FC Naples

M - Eduardo Blancas, AV ALTA FC:

M - Luis Gil, Spokane Velocity FC:

M - Chandler O'Dwyer, Richmond Kickers

F - Darwin Espinal, Richmond Kickers

F - Josh Kirkland, Richmond Kickers

Coach - Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC

WSC will play their first USL home match, a Jägermeister Cup match against Rhode Island FC on April 27 before heading to at Spokane Velocity on May 4.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2025

Westchester SC's Noah Powder Named USL League One Player of the Week - Westchester SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.