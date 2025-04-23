Match Preview: FMFC vs. Indy Eleven

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC takes on Indy Eleven in the first round of the Jägermeister Cup this Saturday, April 26th, at 6pm.

FMFC looks to replicate their impressive performance from last year's 2024 Jägermeister Cup, where the Mingos finished 2nd in the Cup's inaugural season. Indy Eleven comes into the match hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Charleston Battery this past Saturday.This Saturday also marks the first time Forward Madison FC has hosted a USL Championship team in USL competition.

FMFC VS. TEXOMA FC RECAP

Forward Madison FC came out quick in their 2025 home opener vs. Texoma FC last Saturday. The Mingos didn't waste any time putting their mark on the match, creating multiple early chances, including two quick corners that resulted in phenomenal looks on goal. The Mingos continued the pressure throughout the first half, keeping Texoma FC on their heels throughout the first 45 minutes of the match.

I think we dominated the first half, said FMFC Defender and Captain, Mitch Osmond. We spent a lot of time in their end and had a couple of details that we had to tidy up at halftime [but] we came out and made those adjustments.

The second half proved to play much the same for both sides, as the Mingos continued to control the game's speed and pace. Texoma FC didn't go down without a fight, however, as Texoma's Brayan Padilla would put them on the board first. Forward Madison would not be denied their own goal as in the 5th minute of stoppage time, the Mingo's own, Derek Gebhard, would level the score 1-1 with an amazing finish at the goal line. This goal capped a dominant performance from Forward Madison, as they would finish the match with 18 total shots, 10 corners, and controlled 67% of the match's possession.

We're definitely progressing, said FMFC Forward, Derek Gebhard. I think it's just about us putting it all together and having it all together for a full 90 minutes.

To see the fight and the ability to come back again and grab a late one and draw the gameis a great thing to have early on in a group, said tonight's Head Coach, Neil Hlavaty. There's a lot of things that I think we can work on to improve, but huge positives as well.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

The Mingos look to continue on their success from last year's Jägermeister Cup campaign as they take on Indy Eleven:

Convert goal-scoring opportunities: There is no doubt that the Mingos have been putting the pressure on teams offensively in all of their early matches. Ensuring that chances are capitalized on will be one of the largest keys to the Mingo's success in their first Jägermeister Cup game of the year.

Keep consistent possession: Forward Madison has been dominating possession in their recent matches. Continuing this trend will keep the Mingos in control of the game.

Limit Indy's early chances: Indy Eleven is a killer force when it comes to scoring in the first half. Keeping them off the score sheet in the first half will let the Mingos play the match at their own pace.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field next Saturday, May 3rd, at 5pm as they take on Union Omaha. Don't miss out on the action, get your tickets here!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvsIND

Saturday, April 26th, 2025

6:00 pm CST kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

2025 REGULAR-SEASON RECORDS

IND: 1-2-2

MAD: 1-1-2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.