WSC Keeps Adding to History, Notching First USL League One Win 3-1 at Texoma FC

March 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Westchester SC continued to etch themselves in the history books, locking down their first ever USL League One victory on Saturday night, a 3-1 triumph over fellow expansion club Texoma FC in Texas. WSC fell behind just four minutes into the match when rookie Brandon McManus beat keeper Dane Jacomen for his second goal of the season, but WSC countered midway through the first half, with Conor McGlynn scoring his first goal of the season on a cross from Noah Powder. The score was tied at the half, before WSC broke on top on a Tobi Adewole header off another crisp cross from McGlynn and an assist from Noah Powder, giving WSC the lead they would not relinquish.

Jonathan Bolanos then finished the scoring for WSC in the 85th minute with an assist from J.C. Obregon, assuring their first League One victory.

'A solid effort all around for our team, any time you can win on the road it means a great deal, and now we have to keep the momentum going with both US Open Cup and another road match coming up,' said head coach Dave Carton.

WSC will be in action hosting a Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match Wednesday night against Pancyprian Freedoms FC at Memorial Field in Mt. Vernon before hitting the road again in USL League One play next Saturday against AV Alta FC in Lancaster, PA.

