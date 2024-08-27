Injury Update: Leo Afonso
August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for midfielder Leo Afonso.
Afonso will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health to repair a sports hernia, and is expected to be available for team selection in two to three months after the medical procedure.
