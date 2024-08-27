Injury Update: Leo Afonso

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for midfielder Leo Afonso.

Afonso will undergo a surgery at Baptist Health to repair a sports hernia, and is expected to be available for team selection in two to three months after the medical procedure.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.