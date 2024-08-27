Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Defender Damion Lowe to Al-Akhdoud Club

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced they have reached a transfer agreement with Al-Akhdoud, a club in the first tier of Saudi football, for defender Damion Lowe.

"We greatly appreciate Damion's efforts in his two years with the Union," said Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He is a strong, tough defender who was able to make an impact on our backline and while we will miss his presence on the field, this is an incredible opportunity for Damion. We wish him luck in this next chapter."

Lowe has made 28 appearances (25 starts) for the Union in league play. He first debuted for the club in a match against Alianza F.C. in a Concacaf Champions Cup match on March 7, 2023, and scored his first goal for the club a week later in the second leg against Alianza in which the Union won 4-0. Lowe has been a crucial piece of the Jamaican National Team, earning 65 caps.

The Union initially acquired Lowe from Inter Miami CF in January 2023. While with Miami, Lowe made 28 appearances during which he scored one goal and added an assist. Prior to signing with Miami in 2022, Lowe played for Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League.

Lowe will join Al-Akhdoud as they begin their 2024-25 season competing in the Saudi Professional League, the first-tier division of Saudi football. The club won the Saudi Second Division twice, in 1992 and 2021, before being promoted to the Saudi Pro League in May 2023.

