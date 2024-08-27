Nashville SC Notes Week of August 27 - September 1

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (6W-12L-8D) will face Orlando City SC (9W-10L-7D) for the second and final time this regular season at INTER&Co Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT in its first MLS road match since visiting the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 20 prior to Leagues Cup 2024.

Following this weekend's fixture the Boys in Gold will be idle until Sept. 14 at Atlanta United FC due to the September FIFA men's international fixture window.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

- has eight regular season matches remaining, including five on the road

- is 3W-5L-5D all-time against Orlando City SC

- is 2W-2L-2D on the road against Orlando City SC

- is 38W-32L-37D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents

- is 22W-31L-26D all-time on the road

- is 35W-40L-43D all-time on weekends

- is 7W-7L-6D all-time in August

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

- made his MLS managerial debut on Saturday, Aug. 24 at GEODIS Park

- will make his MLS road managerial debut on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Orlando City SC

Tah Brian Anunga made his 50th MLS start on Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC

Teal Bunbury

- is seventh among active MLS players in regular season games played (389)

- is one MLS start away from 250

- has three goals and one assist in 15 career matches against Orlando City SC, with all three tallies coming as a Boy in Gold

Dan Lovitz has scored one of his three MLS goals against Orlando City SC and has one assist against the Lions, WATCH HERE

Jack Maher leads the team with 1,260 total passes and 89.9% passing accuracy in MLS play (minimum 1,200 passes)

Hany Mukhtar

- leads the team this season with:

o 2,050 minutes

o 12 MLS goal contributions (5G, 7A)

o seven MLS assists

- has registered six goals and five assists in 13 matches against Orlando City SC across all competitions

Alex Muyl

- made his 250th MLS appearance last Saturday against Austin FC

- leads the team with 26 MLS games played this season

- has three assists in 15 MLS matches against Orlando City SC, including one as a Boy in Gold

Jonathan Pérez made his first MLS appearance with Nashville SC Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC when he subbed in during the 37th minute

Sam Surridge leads the team this season with eight MLS goals and eleven across all competitions

Joe Willis

- is tied for sixth in MLS with six clean sheets this season

- has recorded three MLS shutouts versus Orlando City SC

Patrick Yazbek made his first MLS appearance on Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC

Walker Zimmerman

- returned to the lineup Saturday, Aug. 24 against Austin FC for the first time since July 7 at Portland after representing the United States Men's National Team at the Paris 2024 Olympics

- has one goal against Orlando City SC, a well-placed deflection off a corner kick on Monday, July 4, 2016 while playing for FC Dallas

