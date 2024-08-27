Tickets on Sale Now for Concacaf W Champions Cup

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that tickets for the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup games at BC Place are now on sale to the public at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, including a two-match pack.

Concacaf W Champions Cup at BC Place

Tuesday, October 1 vs. San Diego Wave FC - TBC

Tuesday, October 15 vs. Portland Thorns - 7 p.m. PT

Whitecaps FC season members received information for a preferred pre-sale rate on Thursday, August 22, while 'Caps Insider members received access to tickets through pre-sale on Monday, August 26.

"We are extremely proud of what this group has already accomplished and now our fans will have a fantastic opportunity to watch top tier women's professional soccer at BC Place as our young team takes on this great challenge," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer. "As we are all looking forward to the first season of the Northern Super League kicking off in spring 2025, this is truly an exciting time for women's soccer in Canada."

The 'Caps League1 BC women's team will host two National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams in Group B. On Tuesday, October 1, the 2023 NWSL Shield and 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup winners San Diego Wave FC come to town. Then on Tuesday, October 15, the 'Caps welcome three-time NWSL champions Portland Thorns.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is a new tournament, matching up the very best club teams in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to be crowned the best side in the region. The winner of the Concacaf W Champions Cup will qualify for the first ever FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2026.

Whitecaps FC booked their spot in the tournament by winning the 2023 League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship - and qualifying again for the 2025-26 tournament as they repeated as 2024 Inter-Provincial champions. The young 'Caps made it to the group stage after a thrilling 1-0 win over eight-time El Salvador champions Alianza Women FC at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador.

Prior to their two Group B home matches, the 'Caps played on the road at Mexican giants Club América Femenil at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on August 21, and next week will travel to Panamá to face Santa Fe FC at Estadio Universitario on Wednesday, September 4. All matches are available to watch live on Concacaf YouTube  or  Concacaf GO. For the latest on Vancouver Whitecaps FC, visit whitecapsfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.