Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo was called into the Peruvian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, the Peruvian Football Federation announced.

Araujo will join Peru to play two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia (Sept. 6) and Ecuador (Sept. 10). The 29-year-old defender will join the senior team in Lima, Peru, following the Timbers' home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 31 and will return ahead of the club's road match against the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 14. Since making his Timbers debut in July of 2023, Araujo has made 20 appearances (15 starts) for the club.

For Peru, Araujo has earned 34 caps at the senior level. Most recently, he started in two of Peru's 2024 Copa América group stage matches against Chile (June 21) and Canada (June 25). Araujo has made eight appearances for La Bicolor in World Cup Qualifying matches over the years.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Peru vs. Colombia (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Sept. 6 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Ecuador (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Sept. 10 2 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio de Liga Deportiva - Quito, Ecuador

