Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo was called into the Peruvian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, the Peruvian Football Federation announced.
Araujo will join Peru to play two CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Colombia (Sept. 6) and Ecuador (Sept. 10). The 29-year-old defender will join the senior team in Lima, Peru, following the Timbers' home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 31 and will return ahead of the club's road match against the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 14. Since making his Timbers debut in July of 2023, Araujo has made 20 appearances (15 starts) for the club.
For Peru, Araujo has earned 34 caps at the senior level. Most recently, he started in two of Peru's 2024 Copa América group stage matches against Chile (June 21) and Canada (June 25). Araujo has made eight appearances for La Bicolor in World Cup Qualifying matches over the years.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Peru vs. Colombia (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Sept. 6 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio Nacional - Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Ecuador (CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier) Sept. 10 2 p.m. (Pacific) Miguel Araujo (Peru) Estadio de Liga Deportiva - Quito, Ecuador
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024
- Injury Update: Leo Afonso - Inter Miami CF
- Quick Adaptation: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Inauguration of a New Mini-Field in La Tuque - Club de Foot Montreal
- Philadelphia Union Agree to Transfer of Defender Damion Lowe to Al-Akhdoud Club - Philadelphia Union
- RSL Loans out Homegrown Midfielder Jude Wellings - Real Salt Lake
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers - Portland Timbers
- Karol Świderski Called up to Poland National Team for UEFA Nations League - Charlotte FC
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots - FC Dallas
- Tickets on Sale Now for Concacaf W Champions Cup - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Announces Kick Childhood Cancer Initiatives for September - FC Dallas
- MLS and Continental Tire Collaborate on 11th Annual Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign - MLS
- FC Cincinnati Continue Support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Collaboration with MLS Kick Childhood Cancer Campaign - FC Cincinnati
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Matches - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Sign Defender Teenage Hadebe - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Acquire First Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and Conditional $50,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati - LA Galaxy
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 27 - September 1 - Nashville SC
- Stephen Afrifa to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada - Club de Foot Montreal
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs CF Montréal - Kick Childhood Cancer - FC Cincinnati
- Mathieu Choinière Transferred to Grasshopper Club Zürich - Club de Foot Montreal
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Miguel Araujo Called up to Peruvian Men's National Team for Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Matches
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 29
- Timbers Roar Back to Draw St. Louis City SC 4-4 at Providence Park
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September Friendly Matches