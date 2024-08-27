RSL Loans out Homegrown Midfielder Jude Wellings

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announce the loan of Homegrown midfielder Jude Wellings to Austrian Regionalliga side FC Pinzgau Saalfelden. The RSL Academy product joins the likes of defender Andrew Brody and midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who each spent time with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden during the 2019/20 campaigns. Wellings will remain with FCPS for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Wellings, 18, has spent the entirety of the 2024 season with MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs. In his five appearances and one start, Wellings has run the midfield, completing 95.3 of his passes. The American - who incidentally also holds a British passport - has appeared 33 times for the Monarchs in MLS NEXT Pro competitions all-time, starting in 20 of his appearances over the course of the last three seasons.

Signing with the Claret-and-Cobalt in 2022, Wellings became the 10th homegrown signee for RSL at the age of 15. Wellings was fresh off a 2021 MLS NEXT Cup championship with the RSL Academy U15 squad, in which Wellings netted the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union.

After moving up the ranks for the RSL Academy, the former youth captain made his professional debut for the Real Monarchs in the USL Championship on October 27, 2021 at Zions Bank Stadium. Wellings' professional career thus far has been primarily with the Monarchs, adding one appearance for Real Salt Lake in the 2022 Leagues Cup showcase, a 1-2 home loss to Atlas FC (Liga MX).

On the international level, Wellings has been called to the USYNT multiple times, including a recent camp that consisted of three International friendlies against Italy, Belgium, and Portugal's U16 squads. Wellings appeared in all three matches starting in one.

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden is a fan-owned club in the Austrian third division Regionalliga. FCPS finished fourth in the Regionalliga West during the 2023-2024 season holding a 15-5-10 record earning 50 points. Matchday one approaches for FC Pinzgau Saalfelden as the 2024-25 campaign starts on August 2 against St Johann.

Real Salt Lake (12-6-8, 44 pts., 3rd West) remains at home this weekend, with the New England Revolution arriving to a standing-room-only America First Field for what is expected to be a ninth consecutive sellout. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M. MDT with broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

