National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The National Soccer Hall of Fame released the names of the semifinalists on the Veteran and Builder ballots for the Class of 2025, which will be inducted May 3 in Frisco.

The Player Ballot, which considers players who have been retired for at least three years but no more than 10 years, is in the screening process. The NSHOF released the names of all eligible candidates Aug. 7.

The Veteran Ballot is the path to the Hall of Fame for players who have been retired for more than 10 full calendar years. The Builder Ballot is the path to the Hall of Fame for individuals who contribute to the sport in a non-playing capacity. Builders are listed in three categories: referees, coaches and contributors. Beginning with the 2022 election, Builder selections have been limited each year to a rotation of the three categories - or to a selection from the full pool of candidates. The 2025 Builder election is open to candidates from all three categories.

The finalists for all three ballots will be announced at the conclusion of the screening process. Player, Veteran and Builder Voting Committees will elect a maximum of six new Hall of Fame members - as many as three Players and two Veterans can be selected, along with one Builder.

The 21 Veteran semifinalists were selected by the nine-person Veteran Screening Committee from the list of 105 eligible candidates. The next step in the Veteran election will be for the Screening Committee to narrow the field to 10 finalists. The 24-person Veteran Voting Committee will determine who will be inducted; the finalist who receives the most votes will be elected, and a second finalist also may be elected if they receive at least 75% of the votes.

2025 Veteran Ballot Semifinalists

- Chris Armas

- David Beckham

- Chico Borja

- Sean Bowers

- Kevin Crow

- Francis Farberoff

- Lorrie Fair

- Mary Harvey

- Frankie Hejduk

- Lori Henry

- Zak Ibsen

- Eddie Lewis

- Carlos Llamosa

- Clint Mathis

- Shep Messing

- Heather Mitts

- JC Russo

- Tony Sanneh

- Lindsay Tarpley

- Tatu

- Aly Wagner

The 25 Builder semifinalists were selected by the nine-person Builder Screening Committee from the list of 113 eligible candidates. The next step in the Builder election will be for the Screening Committee to narrow the field to 10 finalists. The 24-person Builder Voting Committee will determine who will be elected.

2025 Builder Ballot Semifinalists

- Mark Abbott

- Clive Charles

- Gene Chyzowych

- Al Colone

- William Cox

- Joe Cummings

- Gino D'Ippolito

- Mike Edwards

- Ed Foster-Simeon

- Mark Geiger

- Richard Groff

- Burton Haimes

- Brian Hall

- Jay Hoffman

- Clark Hunt

- Sandra Hunt

- Robert Kraft

- Tim Leiweke

- Vince Mauro

- Thom Meredith

- Lothar Osiander

- Lincoln Phillips

- Kari Seitz

- Pia Sundhage

- Keith Tozer

More Information

Complete information about the election and eligibility procedures is available online at nationalsoccerhof.com. The election process is administered by National Soccer Hall of Fame staff under election and eligibility guidelines established by the Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.