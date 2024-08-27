Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada

MONTREAL - Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and defender Joel Waterman were called up to the Canadian national team on Tuesday for the upcoming international break, from September 2 to 10.

Canada will play two friendly matches during this window. Jesse Marsch's squad will face the United States on September 7 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City before taking on Mexico at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on September 10.

Sirois was called up for the first time by the national team for the Concacaf Nations League match against Trinidad and Tobago on March 23.

Waterman was selected for Canada's 2024 Copa América squad back in June. The Canadians reached the third-place game of the CONMEBOL continental tournament.

