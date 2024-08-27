LAFC Travels to Take on Seattle in 2024 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, August 28

LAFC faces the Seattle Sounders in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 28, at Starfire Sports Complex in suburban Seattle. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT (Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) with the winner advancing to the U.S. Open Cup Final against either Sporting Kansas City or USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

LAFC is attempting to reach its second championship game of 2024. The club dropped a 3-1 decision in the Leagues Cup Final on Sunday to Columbus.

The Black & Gold is 3-0-0 against the Sounders in two competitions this season and has outscored Seattle 8-1 in those matches. This is the sixth time LAFC has faced the Sounders in a knock-out, winner-take-all match. LAFC is 3-2-0 in those games.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Seattle

Kickoff: August 28 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Starfire Sports Complex (Tukwila, Wash.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

