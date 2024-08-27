LA Galaxy Acquire First Round Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft and Conditional $50,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Cincinnati

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired FC Cincinnati's natural First Round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for defender Teenage Hadebe.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire FC Cincinnati's natural First Round pick in the 2025 MLS Superdraft and a conditional $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for defender Teenage Hadebe on Aug. 27, 2024.

