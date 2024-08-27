Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Friendly Matches

August 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller have been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, Canada Soccer announced today.

Canada is set to face the United States on Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City before heading to Texas to take on Mexico on Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The duo will join the Canadian squad after the Timbers' home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 31 and will return ahead of the club's road match against the Colorado Rapids on Sept. 14.

Crépeau, 30,has made22appearances (21starts) for Canada's national team. The Quebec native last joined Canada for the 2024 Copa América, where he made five appearances, logging two clean sheets to lead Canada to the semifinals. Notably, Crépeau helped Canada to a penalty shootout victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals as the nation finished fourth, the best place of any Concacaf team. With the Timbers, Crépeau has started in 14 regular season appearances (14 starts) since joining the club this year.

Miller, 27, has made45appearances (38starts) with Canada, tallying three assists. Most recently, the Toronto native recorded two substitute appearances in 2024 Copa América in Canada's shutout results against Peru and Chile in the group stage. With the Timbers this season, Miller has made 16 appearances (15 starts), recording one assist.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. United States

(Friendly match) Sept. 7

1p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas

Canada vs. Mexico

(Friendly match) Sept. 10

5:30 p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) AT&T Stadium- Dallas, Texas

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.