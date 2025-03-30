Timbers Defeat Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 at Providence Park

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers defeated Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 on Sunday evening at Providence Park, earning their second straight win. Felipe Mora opened the scoring six minutes into the match and Antony notched a brace to extend Portland's lead. With the win, the Timbers are unbeaten in their last three matches (2-0-1).

Goal Scorers & Playmakers

Felipe Mora scored his second goal of the season tonight. With the goal, Mora tied former Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco for third-most goals scored in club history at 41. Mora also tallied two assists in the match, notching three goal contributions (1G, 2A) in a single match for just the second time in his MLS career. Antony, Portland's leading goal scorer of the 2025 campaign, tallied his third and fourth goals tonight, notching his second MLS career brace. Notably, the Brazilian striker has scored in consecutive matches for Portland. Santiago Moreno recorded his second assist of the season, doing so in back-to-back games.

On The Rise and Unbeaten in Three

Tonight's result marked the Timbers' third victory of the season (3-2-1) and second win at home. Portland is unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1), outscoring its opponents 7-2 in that span (vs. LA Galaxy, at Colorado Rapids, vs. Houston Dynamo FC). Throughout the unbeaten streak, Antony has scored three goals, Felipe Mora has scored two and Kevin Kelsy has tallied one. Notably, the Timbers have scored three goals in back-to-back matches after defeating Colorado 3-0 on March 22.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Felipe Mora (Santiago Moreno), 6th minute: Jimer Fory sent a cross into the 18-yard box that a Dynamo defender blocked. Off the rebound, Santiago Moreno slid the ball towards the top-right side of the six-yard box to find Felipe Mora, who finished the play with a right-footed shot into the goal.

HOU - Franco Escobar (Jack McGlynn), 12th minute: Through a free kick, Jack McGlynn sent a ball to the far-right side of the box. Franco Escobar answered by tapping the ball in with a right-footed shot, sending the ball into the lower-left corner of the goal.

POR - Antony (Felipe Mora), 23rd minute: After Juan Mosquera recovered a ball on Houston's attack, Antony ran from the midfield towards the top of the 18-yard box. Antony passed the ball to Felipe Mora, who on one touch passed it back for Antony to finish the play in the box, chipping the ball over the Dynamo goalkeeper and into the goal.

POR - Antony (Felipe Mora), 71st minute: After Felipe Mora trailed a ball that was headed towards the top of the 18-yard box, Houston's goalkeeper intercepted the play, leaving a loose ball near the six-yard box. Antony, on a breakaway run through the left wing, got to the ball and finished the play with a left-footed shot into the middle of the goal.

Notes

The Timbers earned their third victory of the season (3-2-1) tonight and second win at home. It was Portland's first win against Houston since June of 2022. Portland leads the series vs. Houston with an 11-8-8 record and 10-2-2 when playing at home. The Timbers are unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1), outscoring its opponents 7-2 (vs. LA Galaxy, at Colorado Rapids, vs. Houston Dynamo FC). Notably, the Timbers have scored three goals in back-to-back matches after defeating Colorado (March 22) 3-0. Felipe Mora scored his second goal of the season tonight. With the goal, Mora tied former Portland midfielder Sebastián Blanco for third-most goals scored in club history at 41. Mora also tallied two assists in the match, notching three goal contributions (1G, 2A). Leading the team with goals scored this season, Antony tallied his third and fourth goals tonight, notching his second career brace. Notably, the Brazilian striker has scored in consecutive matches for Portland. Antony has tallied 11 goals with the Timbers since joining in 2023. Santiago Moreno tallied his second assist of the season tonight, doing so in back-to-back matches. Antony led the team in shots (4) and shots on goal (4). Surman led the team in passes (56) and clearances (5) tonight.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to take on Texas-side Austin FC next Saturday, April 5 at Q2 Stadium. The match will air live on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (3-2-1, 10pts) vs. Houston Dynamo FC (0-4-2, 2pts)

March 30, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 2 1 3

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Mora (Moreno), 6

HOU: Escobar (McGlynn), 12

POR: Antony (Mora), 23

POR: Antony (Mora), 71

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Chara (caution), 11

HOU: Steres (caution), 31

POR: Mora (caution), 34

POR: Fory (caution), 43

HOU: Dorsey (caution), 55

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (Bravo, 88), D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory (Smith, 73), M Chara Š, M Ayala (Ortiz, 80), M Moreno, M Da Costa, M Antony (Lassiter, 80), F Mora (Kelsy, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D McGraw, D Zuparic, M Paredes

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Antony, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (Antony, 4); FOULS: 12 (Antony, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 0

HOU: GK Gillingham, D Escobar, D Steres (Sviatchenko, 46), D Awodesu, D Dorsey, M Artur, M Lodeiro (Urso, 73), M McGlynn (Aliyu, 86), F Kowalczyk, F Ponce, F Bassi (Batioja, 81)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cruz, D Halliday, M Duenas, M Raines, F Segal

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Ponce, 3) SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Escobar, 1); FOULS: 8 (Sviatchenko, 2); OFFSIDES:1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 7

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Meghan Mullen, Stephen McGonagle

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 20,206

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

