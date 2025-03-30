Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 to FC Cincinnati

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati Saturday night at GEODIS Park. Josh Bauer, who made his second consecutive start, became the first defender in club history to score a goal in back-to-back Major League Soccer matches and forward Teal Bunbury became just the 14 th player in MLS history to appear in 400 career regular season matches.

400 club: Bunbury became the 14 th player in league history to appear in 400 career regular season matches Saturday night vs. FC Cincinnati when he subbed in during added time. The forward joins Darlington Nagbe and Diego Chara as the only active outfield players to reach this milestone after becoming the seventh active player to reach 400 total MLS appearances (regular season + playoffs) on June 15, 2024 at the New York Red Bulls.

Back-to-back Bauer: With his 39 th minute goal, Bauer became the first defender in club history to record goals in back-to-back regular season matches. The right back also became the third Boy in Gold to record his first and second career regular season goals in consecutive matches (Daniel Ríos, Ahmed Qasem).

Welcome back: Three players returned to Nashville SC's matchday roster Saturday night after being away on international duty: midfielders Matthew Corcoran (United States U-20s) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) and defender Andy Najar (Honduras). Shaffelburg and Najar each subbed in at the 67 th minute and Corcoran dressed for the match.

Next up: Nashville SC will head to the Queen City for a matinee vs. Charlotte FC on Saturday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is tied for its most points through six MLS matches with 10 (2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025)

is 3W-3L-3D all-time vs. FC Cincinnati in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 61W-54L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 36W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 43W-39L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 5W-8L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-33L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-43L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 1W-1L-1D when tied at the half in 2025

is 18W-17L-38D all-time when tied at the half (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer

scored his second career regular season goal in the 39 th minute, becoming the first Nashville SC defender to record a goal in back-to-back regular season matches

with his goal, became the third Nashville SC player to record his first and second career regular season goals in back-to-back matches (also, Daniel Ríos and Ahmed Qasem)

earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Teal Bunbury became the 14 th player in Major League Soccer history to appear in 400 career regular season matches when he subbed on in the 90+ 2 nd minute

Andy Najar returned to the lineup from international duty when he subbed in at the 67 th minute

Jacob Shaffelburg

returned to the lineup from international duty when he subbed in at the 67 th minute

logged a season-high in minutes with 23 plus added time

Eddi Tagseth

led all players with 8.07 miles covered

had an MLS career high two shots and one shot on target

Joe Willis recorded four saves

Patrick Yazbek led the team with 91.5% passing accuracy (minimum 40 passes)

Box score:

Nashville SC (3W-2L-1D) vs. FC Cincinnati (3W-2L-1D)

March 29, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:

NSH: 1

CIN: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Josh Bauer 39'

CIN: Evander 43'

CIN: Kevin Denkey (Penalty Kick) 90' + 1

Discipline:

NSH: Eddi Tagseth (Caution) 90' + 2

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz (Teal Bunbury 90' + 2), Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Najar 67'), Walker Zimmerman (C); Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 81'), Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Jacob Shaffelburg 67'), Eddi Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jonathan Pérez 81'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Matthew Corcoran, Taylor Washington

CIN starters: Roman Celentano; Gilberto Flores, Nick Haggland (Kevin Denkey 46'), Miles Robinson (C) (Corey Baird 79'), Lukas Engel, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 80'); Obinna Nwobodo (Tah Brian Anunga 59'), Evander, Pavel Bucha; Sergio Santos (Brad Smith 70'), Luca Orellano

Substitutes: Evan Louro, Gerardo Valenzuela, Stiven Jiminez

Match officials:

Referee: Drew Fischer

AR1: Brian Poeschel

AR2: Justin Howard

4TH: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Logan Brown

Weather: 71 degrees and cloudy

