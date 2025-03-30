MNUFC Midfielder Hassani Dotson Suffers Torn Meniscus; Undergoes Successful Surgery
March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced that midfielder Hassani Dotson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the Saturday, March 22 match versus LA Galaxy. Dotson had a successful surgical procedure performed on Wednesday, March 26 at Allina Health Orthopedics to repair the torn meniscus, and is expected to miss multiple months.
The club sends its support to Hassani and wishes him a speedy and successful recovery.
