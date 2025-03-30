MNUFC Midfielder Hassani Dotson Suffers Torn Meniscus; Undergoes Successful Surgery

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced that midfielder Hassani Dotson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the Saturday, March 22 match versus LA Galaxy. Dotson had a successful surgical procedure performed on Wednesday, March 26 at Allina Health Orthopedics to repair the torn meniscus, and is expected to miss multiple months.

The club sends its support to Hassani and wishes him a speedy and successful recovery.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.