RSL Falls 2-0 at Minnesota in Adverse Conditions

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







ST. PAUL, Minn. (Sat.,) - Real Salt Lake (2-4-0, 6 points, 11th West MLS) was unable to recover from its home loss last week, falling 2-0 in an away matchup against hosts Minnesota United.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.