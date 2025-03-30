LAFC Suffers 3-2 Defeat to San Diego FC

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC suffered a 3-2 loss to San Diego FC on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Artem Smolyakov and Cengiz Ünder each scored for LAFC late in a wild first half, but it was not enough to overcome a three-goal deficit. With the loss, LAFC is now 3-3-0 on the season for nine points, leaving the club in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference.

San Diego FC jumped out to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 40 minutes thanks to goals from Chris McVey, Onni Valakari and Alex Mighten before LAFC began its comeback.

In the 43rd minute, Smolyakov cut the deficit to 3-1 with his first goal for LAFC. Denis Bouanga collected the ball at the edge of the penalty area and cut past a pair of defenders before seeing his shot blocked. The rebound caromed out to Smolyakov about 30 yards from goal and he took one touch before hitting a left-footed shot that sailed past San Diego goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and into the net.

Seven minutes later, deep into first half stoppage time, it was 3-2 with Ünder scoring from close range. Bouanga's long ball from midfield found Sergi Palencia racing in on the right wing. His low cross went across the face of goal for Mark Delgado, who played a one-time pass to Ünder, who was able to tap the ball into the net from six yards out, sending LAFC into the halftime break trailing by just a goal.

LAFC was reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Igor Jesus was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Anibal Godoy and was sent off.

Despite playing a man down for the final 37 minutes plus stoppage time, LAFC had the best of the chances as they went in search of an equalizer. Bouanga and David Martínez each went close to tying the score on multiple occasions, while second-half substitute Nathan Ordaz hit the post in the 90th minute. However, that would be as close as they would get, and San Diego was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory.

LAFC is back in action on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal series against Inter Miami at BMO Stadium. That game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. PT and can be seen live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

NOTES

With the loss, LAFC is now 3W-3L-0D in MLS Regular Season play for nine points.

Tonight's game was the first-ever meeting between LAFC and San Diego FC.

This was the first time that LAFC lost against an expansion team in nine meetings. LAFC had been 7-0-1 in eight games against expansion teams prior to tonight's loss.

All-time, LAFC is now 17-16-6 against the other three MLS teams in California. On the road, LAFC is now 4-13-2 against the LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes and San Diego FC compared to 13-2-4 at home against those same clubs.

LAFC is now 0-5-0 this year when conceding the game's first goal compared to a perfect 5-0-0 when scoring first.

Artem Smolyakov and Cengiz Ünder each scored their first MLS goals in the match. They are the first LAFC teammates to score their first goal for the club in the same regular-season game since Timothy Tillman and Stipe Biuk opened their goal accounts on March 12, 2023 in a 4-0 win over New England.

Mark Delgado collected his team-best second assist of the season on Ünder's goal in first-half stoppage time.

Sergi Palencia was also credited with an assist, his first of the season, on Ünder's goal.

Ryan Hollingshead also came on as a second-half substitute, making his 99th regular-season appearance for the club. He will become the ninth player in club history to play 100 regular-season games with his next appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.