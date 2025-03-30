Sounders FC Draws 1-1 Against the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday Night at Paypal Park
March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SAN JOSE, CALIF. - Sounders FC (1-2-3, 6 points) earned a 1-1 road draw against the San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-1, 7 points) Saturday night at PayPal Park. Cristian Espinoza scored in the 35th minute for San Jose, leaving Seattle down going into halftime. A late second-half goal by Albert Rusnák in the 80th minute, assisted by Cristian Roldan and Jesús Ferreira, evened the score and ultimately earned a road point for the Rave Green. Sounders FC now continues its three-match road swing against expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday, April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Seattle sits in 12th place in the Western Conference at the time of writing with six points (1-2-3).
Seattle is now 15-15-11 against San Jose in MLS play dating back to 2009 when Seattle entered the league.
With the late equalizer, Albert Rusnák has two goals in MLS play and three in all competitions this season.
With an assist on Rusnák's goal, Cristian Roldan has three assists in MLS play on the season, tied with Rusnák for the team lead.
Jesús Ferreira also recorded an assist on Rusnák's goal, giving him two in MLS play and four in all competitions in 2025.
Tonight marked the first match of the 2025 Heritage Cup, a competition played between Seattle and San Jose that honors the two teams that kept their original names dating back to the North American Soccer League. Each club has claimed the title eight times, with San Jose winning the last three years. After tonight's draw, Seattle can take the 2025 contest with a win vs. San Jose at home on July 19.
Brian Schmetzer slightly adjusted his lineup from last Saturday's match against Houston. Defender Nouhou and midfielder Obed Vargas returned from international duty, replacing Jonathan Bell and Danny Leyva, respectively.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle continues its three-match road swing with a visit to 2025 expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday, April 5 at Snapdragon Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM, iHeartMedia Seattle).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - San Jose Earthquakes 1
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Venue: PayPal Park
Referee: Guido Gonzales, Jr.
Assistants: Micheal Barwegen, Gerard-Kader Lebuis
Fourth Official: Mark Badawi
VAR: Michael Radchuk
Attendance: 15,228
Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SJ - Beau Leroux 32'
SEA - Albert Rusnák (Cristian Roldan, Jesús Ferreira) 80'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 35'
SJ - Ousseni Bouda (caution) 59'
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 90'+2'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Danny Musovski 46'), Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 73'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák; Jesús Ferreira
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Jonathan Bell, Kim Kee-hee, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva
Total shots: 26
Shots on goal: 9
Fouls: 13
Offside: 6
Corner-Kicks: 12
Saves: 2
San Jose Earthquakes - Daniel; Bruno Wilson, Dave Romnev, Rodrigues; Reid Roberts (Daniel Munie 73'), Ian Harkes, Cristian Arango, Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye 86'), Cristian Espinoza; Preston Judd (Nick Lima 66'), Ousseni Bouda (Josef Martinez 73')
Substitutes not used: Earl Edwards Jr., Paul Marie, Jack Skahan, Amahl Pellegrino, Jamar Ricketts
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 18
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 8
- SOUNDERS FC -
Seattle Sounders FC's Albert Rusnák in action
