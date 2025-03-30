Uzuni's Goal Lifts Austin FC to Shutout Win over St. Louis

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







St. Louis, MISSOURI - Austin FC shut out St. Louis City SC 1-0 on Sunday afternoon away at Energizer Park, marking a third consecutive win and a third clean sheet of the season for the VERDE & Black. Austin now sits in second place in the MLS Western Conference after six (6) games played.

The only goal of the game came late in the first half, and it was Designated Player Myrto Uzuni opening his account with the Club. Osman Bukari created the chance by brilliantly beating his defender in the box and finding Uzuni who finished from close range in the 33 rd minute. Austin continued to apply pressure as Brandon Vazquez took a shot that nearly doubled the lead. Austin ended the half leading in possession, shots and shots on goal.

St. Louis searched for an equalizer in the second half, with Brad Stuver making a crucial save in the 53 rd minute. The VERDE & Black kept pushing and nearly scored another goal when Bukari tapped in a cross from Owen Wolff but was ruled offside. Following a short weather delay, Austin's defense held firm to claim its second away win of 2025.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (0-1) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Osman Bukari) 33'

Match Information

Venue: Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Weather: Cloudy, 73 degrees

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee 1: Walt Heatherly

Assistant Referee 2: Mike Nickerson

4 th Official: Lorenzo Hernandez

VAR: Shawn Tehini

AVAR: Tom Supple

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its fourth home match and seventh match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 5 at 6:45 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, and feature national television broadcasts on FOX/FOX Deportes.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

