Minnesota United Beat Real Salt Lake 2-0, Extend Unbeaten Streak

March 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to five games following Saturday night's 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Tani Oluwaseyi bagged his second brace of the season, capitalizing on the creative attacking display from the Loons, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair delivered crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet. Up next, Minnesota United will travel to face New York City FC on Sunday, April 6 at Yankee Stadium.

15' - The Loons found their first scoring opportunity when Robin Lod played a through ball to find Kelvin Yeboah making a run into the 18-yard box. Yeboah took a touch on the edge of the 18-yard line, but as he attempted a second touch, he slipped, ultimately earning a corner kick. Joseph Rosales took the resulting corner, but the ball slipped off Jefferson Diaz's leg and went out for a goal kick to Real Salt Lake.

17' - Minnesota United nearly scored the opening goal after Joaquín Pereyra made a run inside the 18-yard box, where he gained possession and crossed the ball from the left side, finding Tani Oluwaseyi on the right flank for a one-touch shot. Oluwaseyi's first shot was blocked by Rafael Cabral, bouncing back out to the Canadian international for another shot on goal, but missed wide of the right post.

23' - Yet again, MNUFC continued to create scoring opportunities after Pereyra sent the ball into the 18-yard box, finding Oluwaseyi on the far post for a one-touch shot that hit off the crossbar and back out into play before RSL cleared the ball away.

30' (1-0) - Minnesota United were the first to find the back of the net, with Oluwaseyi scoring the opener. The Canadian received the ball three-quarters up the field and spotted Lod behind him. Lod then played a through ball to find Diaz on the left side, delivering a cross to Oluwaseyi on the penalty spot for a header to goal, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

55' (2-0) - MNUFC doubled their lead with their second goal of the match from a counterattack. Lod gained possession and passed the ball to Pereyra. The Argentine then sent a long through ball to find Oluwaseyi making a solo run on the right side of the field. The Canadian found himself one-on-one with Cabral and chipped the ball over him, bagging a brace.

57' - Salt Lake created their first dangerous chance on goal after Zavier Gozo crossed the ball across goal, where it found Sam Junqua on the left flank for a one-touch shot, that missed wide of the left post.

61' - Dayne St. Clair made two crucial saves to keep RSL off the scoreboard after the Claret-and-Cobalt served the ball into the box, finding Lachlan Brook for a header to goal that was tipped over the crossbar by St. Clair. Three minutes later, the Canadian international's next save came from the second phase of set piece awarded to RSL, connecting with Jesus Barea in-behind, but St. Clair captured the ball from the opposition's feet.

87' - Minnesota continued to threaten RSL's back line after Lod broke through the opposition's defense and ripped a shot from inside the 18-yard box. Lod's shot was blocked by Cabral and back out, finding Oluwaseyi for a close-range volleyed-shot that was saved by Cabral yet again.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Jefferson Diaz) - 30'

2-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Joaquín Pereyra) - 55'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (Caution) - 32'

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (Caution) - 80'

RSL - Lachlan Brook (Caution) - 82'

RSL - Pablo Ruiz (Caution) - 90' + 3'

NOTABLE STATS

100 - MNUFC's victory over Real Salt Lake tonight was the club's 100th regular-season win since joining MLS in 2017.

2 - Forward Tani Oluwaseyi is only the second MNUFC player to score two goals in their back-to-back MLS game appearances. He first scored twice at Sporting Kansas City on March 15 prior to tonight's two-goal performance. Former Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is the other Minnesota United player to have scored braces in consecutive game appearances (6/29/2022 - 7/3/2022).

ATTENDANCE: 17,214

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Tani Oluwaseyi

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales (Anthony Markanich 71'), Jefferson Diaz, Nicolás Romero, Morris Duggan, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; M Wil Trapp ©, Joaquín Pereyra (Owen Gene 65'; Carlos Harvey on as injury substitute 85'), Robin Lod; F Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; Michael Boxall, Devin Padelford; M Samuel Shashoua; F Sang Bin Jeong, Loïc Mesanvi

Real Salt Lake XI: GK Rafael Cabral; D Sam Junqua, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Philip Quinton (Bode Hidalgo 46'); M Diogo Gonçalves (Lachlan Brook 46'), Braian Ojeda (Pablo Ruiz 73'), Diego Luna, Emeka Eneli ©, Dominik Marczuk (Zavier Gozo 46'); F Forster Ajago (Jesus Barea 46')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Mason Stajduhar; D Kobi Henry, Alex Katranis; Nelson Palacio

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ NEW YORK CITY FC

Yankee Stadium | Bronx, New York

04.06.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 7

2:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/Apple TV+/MNUFC Radio on1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On tonight's performance is more what he'd like to see out of the team...

"Yeah, I felt like we were...it was a shame that the conditions made the second half what it was, because I felt like in the first half, it was one of our most complete performances so far. I felt like we were really, really good, really dominant, everything that you'd expect us to be at home and and, to an extent, picked up where we left off last week. But with that, that conviction, the decisiveness that we really need as a team to make sure that we can turn what have been really strong advantages for us over the course of the last three games into three points, and we've done that tonight relatively comfortably, conditions aside. So I'm really pleased. But also there is, there's more to come. And I feel like we would have shown that in the second half had the game obviously not become what it became."

On Real Salt Lake having more chances in the second half and if that was the weather or something else...

" I think the nature of those conditions, and when I refer to the conditions, I mean us being 2-0 up. The way in which the weather affected the game in the second half, I think it bred some strange moments. We've got to keep pushing ourselves to make sure we show real concentration and real conviction in those moments. You're playing against a team that is 2-0 down, they're taking far more risks than they took in the first half. They've made a number of changes, and the way in which they played became more loose, more chaotic. I think it's for us to accept that to an extent, but also to make sure that we really push ourselves to close those stages in real detail. I think it was an odd situation for changes from the bench, from our perspective, and putting cold subs into a situation that would perhaps have been tough for them. So I didn't feel like it was one for us to be really proactive in trying to alter something in order to stem that flow a little bit. But I think in general, the second half was still very balanced. We still had some very good chances. And I felt like overall, we were more than good value for that three points."

On the team's overall performance through that first 45 minutes...

"I felt in the first half we were very, very good. I think it was absolute dominance and a number of really good chances, and of course, us being very solid, very difficult to play through, as we have been typically over the course of the first six games. So I think it was a reference point of the first half for us, and as I say, I was disappointed that we didn't have the chance for that to continue into the second half. And the second half deteriorated into a game that wasn't much of a spectacle, but one that I'm very thankful that the fans stayed for, because I think every one of the players in there would tip their hats to them, because that certainly was a bit of a grind for them, as much as it was for the players."

On Joaquín Pereyra's performance...

"I think he [Joaquín Pereyra] was really, really good tonight, and he's come off on 60 minutes solely on the basis of the fact that he was on a booking. I felt the referee tonight was very quick to give fouls, he was very quick to give yellow cards, and I didn't want to put Joaquín or the team in a situation where we regretted that one. And again, that was almost regretfully executing at that point because he was playing so well, and he's had, for sure, a growing impact on the team in front of goal over the course of this season, but in particular in the last three games, I think what you saw for him tonight was a really strong performance with with and without the ball. Without the ball, I've got to say, in his time here, he's really improved. In that sense. He's really reliable. He's very competitive, very aggressive, and you saw today, he didn't want to come off on 65 minutes, and that is a sign of a player that smells blood, feels like he's in a really good vein of form and had really good rhythm. And it was a shame we had to disrupt that, but I think justified, all in all."

On exploiting Real Salt Lake down the right side with Bongi Hlongwane and Jefferson Diaz ...

"We want to make sure that Bongi [Bongi Hlongwane] has license to attack as if he's a winger. And I think when we're at our best, we still continue to attack with a really high rhythm. We play really quick. We play onto the last line. We use the pace of the forwards. But I think tonight, when we're at our best, we have enough passes to make sure that we can get Bongi where he needs to be. And always felt like home games would give us a platform to do that. I felt like the first four games were obviously skewed by the nature of us being away three out of four. And I think since we've been here, you've seen a really good version of us, particularly on that side. And I want that dynamism. I want that flexibility and the rhythm that Jefferson gives but also Carlos [Harvey] gives us. I think the combination of, particularly in the first half, Jeff, Bongi and Rob [Robin Lod] and in previous weeks, Carlos, when he's been at his best, I think that's something that we've really got to continue to lean into."

On Tani Oluwaseyi's performance tonight...

"He did great. And we've got almost a healthy internal competition between those two guys [Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah] in the sense that they both like to be center stage. They both had their moments over the course of each of the games that we played so far last week, aside with Tani being away. So I feel like we've got two of the in-form forwards in the league, and I've never really doubted the fact that it would click and that we'd get good performances from both of them over the course of the season. And I'm pleased that, to an extent, I am pleased that they're going to and fro at the moment, and you're seeing Kelvin in form one week in terms of production in front of the goal and then, and then Tani the other. And I'm sure over the course of the season, it will be, should things continue as they are, they'll have some really good numbers by the time the season finishes."

On how the centerback trio performed tonight...

"I think they did great. Nicolás [Romero] obviously adds a real weight of physicality and he uses the ball really well. He's what we were looking for in that sense, someone who can use the ball from deep, he's got really good range of passing, and he's very direct, he wants to play forward, he wants to use the pace that we've gotten on the last line and I think we exploited that well tonight. And I think Morris [Duggan], without having the standout defensive moments, the scrambles to clear, the defending the box moments that he's had over the course of the first five or six games, he had a really steady night and to an extent, they're the nights that we want him to have. We want him to almost go under the radar and not have to defend some moments in the way he has up until this point, so I think that performance of his was great. And obviously Jefferson [Diaz] had some really good moments with the ball tonight and particularly gave us a lot of threat on that side, and I'm sure that will show up in the stats. I'd be surprised if he wasn't one of the more productive, high-valued players that we had on the ball tonight. And obviously that showed in his assist to the first goal."

On how he'll manage the five centerbacks and only pick three moving forward...

"It's tricky, and it's a situation we wanted to be in. I think we're probably better off there than we might've anticipated coming into preseason with how Morris [Duggan] has performed. As I've said previously, in these situations, I've always liked Morris' qualities. I think it's really hard to come by a left-footed center-back with that level of athleticism and coachability and how he is as a character, and I think that when you add that then to the players that we've developed in those roles up until this point and the way in which Carlos [Harvey] has become for us and for Panama a really good back at that position, it's a healthy problem for me to have, and one i'm thankful to have got. But I also feel like, with a couple of injuries picked up over the course of the last couple of weeks, then Carlos [Harvey] becomes a good option in the middle and we can look at the team in a way in which I've always wanted to be able to view it that we've got versatile pieces that can help us in a number of ways. And I think you saw Carlos [Harvey] when he came in; albeit for a brief period in midfield, he looked dynamic, he looked aggressive, he looked powerful, and for sure, he can add that."

On if the extreme weather altered his gameplan...

"No, but obviously it affected the second half. Very obviously, the game became one that wasn't easy to watch, difficult to find any continuity on the ball, and I think every player probably felt like they were holding up from away from committing a real error, so I think that affected the way in which the players played the game. I think we did a really professional job at, I said to the players at halftime that I felt like it was going to be one where body language is a really important factor. I think you saw it on both teams that there were points where it was fairly obvious that they were finding it to be tough out there and I think there was a good chance they would've chucked it in if they had the chance. But, I think for us coming out in the first fifteen minutes and showing that really positive body language and communicating and making the best of what was a really difficult situation, I think we did a really good job in that sense, and I would also say the crowd helped out there. It certainly dwindled by the time the final whistle finished. I think there were a really high number of people that stayed and made the final stages really easy for us, so we're really thankful for that, for sure."

On if he's gotten an explanation about the south end of the field...

"No, that will be for, I'm sure, a conversation that people will have as the week goes on."

On if there's an update on Owen Gene...

"I don't think it's a particularly serious one, I wouldn't say from the early conversations, but I think it'll probably be one that we reserve judgment on until Monday or Tuesday."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI

On his current run of form...

"You know as a striker when you're scoring goals everything's good, life feels... sun's a little brighter, everything's good, but I think our most important thing was that we saw the game out. The past two games we haven't been able to so the most important thing is that we saw the game out, we got three points, and we got a clean sheet as well, so it's pretty good."

On whether or not he and Kelvin [Yeboah] are competing against each other to see who can score the most goals...

"Actually the other day in training I made a joke to him about how I like competing against him in training and he [Kelvin Yeboah] goes, 'Don't compete against me, compete against yourself.' So I think I'm competing against myself, he's competing against himself, but it seems to be working for both of us so we'll take it."

On how his mindset shifts throughout the game as chances come and go...

"You know I've had a history of dwelling on missed chances before, but thanks to honestly every single person in my life, they try to tell me, 'Listen... chances happen. Strikers miss chances and just wait for the next one.' I think if you look at the Kansas City game, I miss one early and I'm able to get the two on the back end. There's a picture actually that was from that game [against Kansas City] where you see Hassani [Dotson], Wil [Trapp], Dayne [St. Clair] from his net, and Bongo [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] all around me saying 'Dude just forget about it, it's fine.' So I'm just trying to... shout out to Ted Lasso, just be a goldfish and just keep things in perspective and just forget everything that happens in the past and just keep going."

On Joaquín Pereyra's current run of form...

"I think we saw that quality early last year and I think we've all been waiting for him to show it in games and you can see now, game in and game out he's just been performing. He's been one of our best players all year and makes my life easier and creates more chances for me and Kelvin [Yeboah], so we're just happy he's finally finding his stride."

On Joaquín Pereyra's pass to set up his second goal of the night...

"Oh it was incredible and it was with his weak foot too. He doesn't really touch the ball much with his right but I think that one... he had one earlier to me that almost came off and then that one worked perfectly and you know from there on it's just me finishing it and making sure I give him his assist because I should've had the one in the first half to him so I made up for it in the end."

On his vertical leaping abilities...

"We actually did this yesterday, I was at 48 [inches]. But my knees are a little bit wonky but I think I could get 50 [inches] easy. Dev [Devin Padelford] actually gets 52 [inches] so he's the highest on the team. But I'm around 48 [inches] so... not bad."

On how high he thought he jumped to score his second goal...

"Pretty high. I caught some air for sure. I felt myself pause in the air a little bit, so yeah it was nice. I scored a similar goal in college actually against Providence College and I've been wanting to score a goal similar to that since so, glad I was able to do it today."

MIDFIELDER JOAQUIN PEREYRA

On how he has seen his form in the last few games...

"To be honest I'm doing very well, very happy. Obviously, I'm doing everything possible to help the team and trying to give my best. I feel good. I'm happy, and I think with the performances I'm having, I'm giving the team the help it deserves. And well, that's why I'm very happy."

On giving an assistance with his right foot...

"The ball fell in the perfect spot for my right foot. And when I saw it was bouncing, I didn't hesitate. I decided to pass it with one touch. It's also clear that I don't use my right foot much, but today was a great pass. And well, obviously the ball would have been worthless if Tani [Oluwaseyi] hadn't finished it well, but it ended up being a goal. It was a good assist. And well, it helped calm the game a bit, making it 2-0."

On his adaptation in the MLS...

"I feel good, honestly. I feel better. Obviously, much better than last season, like it happens with everyone, everywhere. It took me a while to adapt to the league. But now I'm more comfortable than I've been here in a long time. I feel very good. I feel calm. And obviously, with the team, we're trying to consolidate ourselves again to compete in the tournament."

On feelings about being subbed out in the 65th minute...

"Obviously, as a player, you always want to play. You always want to be on the pitch, and you don't like to be subbed off. But, well, in the end, these are decisions the coach makes, and you have to respect them. The minutes I get on the pitch, I'm going to try to give my best to help the team.Later, I may or may not be happy with the minutes I get. But like I said, he [Eric Ramsay] ultimately makes the decisions, and all I have to do is obey and give my best in the time I get."

On wanting to obtain his first goal in the MLS...

"Obviously it would be a good thing, a nice thing, but I'm not desperate. I'm at a point where I feel very good, physically fit, and I can help the team from my position. And well, the goal will come when it has to. But like I said, I'm not desperate, and I'm calm."

